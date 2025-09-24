Shedeur Sanders receives scathing review from hating Hall of Fame quarterback

The Cleveland Browns might be fresh off a thrilling victory against the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers, but that hasn't been enough to take an inactive third-string quarterback in Shedeur Sanders totally out of the media spotlight due to his polarizing nature.

With the Browns' quarterback situation behind this year up in the air, Sanders is not being given even a puncher's chance by many who think Cleveland has already cast any thoughts of him starting side. Legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw appears to be one of those people.

In an interview with USA Today, Bradshaw did not hold back on Sanders, who has yet to make his official NFL debut. To hear the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer tell it, the Browns are wasting their time dealing with Sanders and all of the outside noise that he brings along with him.

"Why is the fifth-rounder getting all this attention? Why? You tell me," Bradshaw said. "I wouldn't have taken Shedeur. Let somebody else have that problem...I don't see it." Add yet another name to a platform that is unconvinced by Shedeur's abilities.

Terry Bradshaw was very critical of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

It seems likely that Sanders will get some playing time this season. 40-year-old Joe Flacco starting all 17 games this season is unlikely. Even though Dillon Gabriel will be first in line to receive any non-Flacco snaps, the Browns may throw the fans a bone by putting Sanders out there.

However, Sanders will likely not get enough playing time to give the Browns enough confidence that he is someone they can roll into 2026 with as a starting quarterback option. Cleveland is getting all of the negative aspects of the Sanders experience without the efficient play under center.

Sanders will somehow need both Flacco and Gabriel to become indisposed to get on the field, and he will need to play well enough to impress Andrew Berry and the front office. If not, a Browns team that will likely have a high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft will almost assuredly use a top pick on Flacco's eventual successor.

Sanders may have some talent left to be mined in the NFL, but without an opportunity to show it in the near future, those like Bradshaw who have been critical of his overall abilities may be proven correct. Time will tell if the Browns eventually cut him loose on the field.