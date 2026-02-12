Steelers legend just confirmed what Browns fans always knew about Ben Roethlisberger

To say that Cleveland Browns fans don't like Ben Roethlisberger wouldn't even tell half of the story. He tormented the franchise on and off the field for years, and as an Ohio native and Miami (Ohio) product, he was often seen as the ultimate traitor.

Led by an elite defense, Big Ben's Steelers were often atop the AFC North in his prime. However, as good a passer as he was, there were always rumblings about his demeanor and his influence in the locker room.

That's why Browns fans can only rejoice after hearing what Joey Porter had to say about him.

Talking on Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast, the former defensive star called out Roethlisberger for his former comments on Mike Tomlin.

"Out of anybody that should talk, he should never grab a microphone and really talk Steeler business. Because if we talk Steelers business, his ass is foul of all foul," Porter said. "He's not a good teammate."

Browns fans will love what Joey Porter said about Big Ben

Porter didn't stop there or hold back. He doubled down on his take by stating that everybody protected the former quarterback because of his pedigree. In fact, he's not only a bad teammate but also a bad person:

"Won the Super Bowl with him, but the person, he's just not a good teammate. He knows that. Anybody in the Steelers building knows that, but we protected him because I've only won one Super Bowl and that was my quarterback. So do I love my quarterback? Yeah. But is he a good person? No."

This isn't the first time that someone has echoed a similar sentiment. Antonio Brown infamously claimed that Roethlisberger was a racist, and we can't forget his most infamous scandal off the field, which is something we won't discuss for the purposes of this article.

Browns fans have plenty of football-related reasons to despise the guy who only lost two of his 29 regular-season matchups against their team. And watching the Steelers crumble to pieces and go against each other in podcasts is definitely a sweet treat.

The Steelers are now about to enter a new era, and it's hard to believe they will be half as good as they were in the past couple of decades. The AFC North should be up for grabs, and with a young and revamped Browns roster, the dynamic is about to shift in the division.