Success of last 10 No. 2 overall picks makes Browns’ draft pick seem hit or miss

By now, everyone has figured out the draft is a crapshoot. While there is still skill involved in identifying talent and evaluating character, there is an undeniable luck factor.

Every season, the draft features some of college football's finest stars, the latest "cant-miss" prospects. And yet, as we'll see in this list, sometimes teams just miss.

Whether it's character issues, the injury bug, or a bad fit, as with everything in life, stuff just happens. This list will serve as a perfect tool to get you weary about any player the Browns end up selecting, but as you reach the finale you'll see how there are chances for franchise-altering players. The possibility exists with every draft choice, but your odds seemingly increase the earlier you choose.

#10 QB Zach Wilson (New York Jets, 2021)

One team that has been competing with the Browns in a secret-to-the-public competition of who can create the biggest mess is the New York Jets. This is amplified greatly by the fact that when they had the #2 pick in the 2021 draft, they selected QB Zach Wilson out of BYU.

The player who was supposed to be the franchise savior stumbled in his first two seasons before being replaced by Aaron Rodgers, a darkness-retreat-loving 40-year-old, who promptly tore his Achilles. Wilson was reluctantly reinserted into the startling lineup, before eventually being benched later in the season, for what would conclude his time in New York.

Wilson's tenure culminated in a 12-21 record, with a 23-to-25 touchdown to interception ratio. He was eventually traded to the Broncos with a 7th-round pick in return for a 6th-round pick. Wilson recently signed up to be the Dolphins' backup to Tua Tagovailoa, as he continues his journey as yet another failed Jets QB who is trying to find success elsewhere (see: Geno Smith and Sam Darnold).

#9 QB Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans, 2015)

The Titans, the same team that selects #1 in this year's Draft, had a similarly high selection back in 2015. They had taken a shot on QB Jake Locker in 2011, but injuries and uneven play led them right back to square one. The 2015 Draft had two quarterbacks who were seen as head-and-shoulders above the rest: Jameis Winston, and Marcus Mariota.

In fact, Winston and Mariota were the only passers selected in the first two rounds. Mariota had an underwhelming career in Tennessee - usually solid, but seemingly never enough. He was able to guide the wayward franchise to the playoffs and even won a playoff game. You might remember it as the game where Mariota threw a touchdown to himself.

Eventually, the Titans traded for veteran QB Ryan Tannehill, after his expiration date in Miami passed. What was initially touted as a solid backup, quickly became what it appeared all along, a backup plan if Mariota didn't elevate. The Titans started out 2019 2-4, before turning to Tannehill who led the team on a magical run to the AFC Championship Game.

Mariota bounced to Las Vegas before being given another shot as a starter in Atlanta, but the results weren't good enough, and he's ping-ponged around the league since as a veteran backup. His final numbers in Tennessee include a 29-32 record, with a 76-to-44 TD to interception ratio.

#8 QB Mitchell Trubisky (Chicago Bears, 2017)

The Bears pivoted out of the patchy Jay Cutler era with a disastrous 2016 that rocketed them up the draft board. They moved up one spot to select QB Mitchell Trubisky out of North Carolina at #2 overall to fill the position that the storied Bears franchise has seemingly never had a standout.

The disaster of this selection is the fact that eight spots later, the Kansas City Chiefs would select some project out of Texas Tech, maybe you've heard of him, Patrick Mahomes. It wasn't all bad for Trubisky, though, who managed to pilot a couple of playoff seasons in the Windy City, including the infamous 'Double Doink' game that nearly brought Chicago to ashes.

It never fully worked out for him in Chicago, and Trubisky ended up being replaced by Justin Fields, selected in the 2021 Draft. Trubisky's numbers don't look bad at all in retrospect: a 29-21 record with a 64-to-37 TD to interception ratio, but this wasn't enough to keep him from languishing in clipboard-holding purgatory through 2025, when he is set to back up Josh Allen for another season.

#7 EDGE Chase Young (Washington Commanders, 2020)

Following a horrific 2019 season, the Commanders decided that they had no time for a rookie QB, the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, or Jalen Hurts. They instead decided to take a prototype pass rusher who was aptly nicknamed the Predator, Chase Young. Young had all the measurables and the college resume to boot, including 16.5 sacks in his final year at Ohio State.

His NFL career started with a bang, as he burst onto the scene with 7.5 sacks as a rookie, en route to Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and a Pro Bowl nod. He got off to a slow start in 2021, recording only 1.5 sacks through 9 games before tearing his ACL and his patellar tendon. Recovery took longer than expected, and he was only able to play 3 games in 2022.

In 2023, amidst ownership change and a middling 3-4 record, Washington finally decided to pull the plug and traded Chase to the 49ers for a 3rd round pick. The team would ultimately bottom out and finish 4-13, while Young enjoyed a Super Bowl run in San Francisco. His career continues in New Orleans, where he just recently inked a 3-year $51 million contract.

#6 QB Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles, 2016)

Carson Wentz has one of the strangest career arcs of any of the players on this list. The Eagles were not your usual #2 pick team, as they had a mediocre 7-9 record in 2015. Instead, Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office fell in love with a prospect out of FCS North Dakota State, and made a couple trades to move up and get him.

Wentz's time in Philly coincided with a fresh slate, including a new head coach in Doug Pederson. His rookie season featured some growing pains, but in 2017, Wentz found himself as the leader in the MVP race as the QB for the 11-2 Eagles. That Eagles team went on to win the Super Bowl without him, as Nick Foles cemented his status as a Philadelphia sports icon.

Reports came out in 2022 that indicated that Wentz was disgruntled to see the team have success without him. These claims were later confirmed by former Eagle, Darren Sproles, who spoke of having to talk to Wentz about his attitude at the time. This might've been the beginning of the end, as Wentz never returned to the heights of his 2017 season.

Lackluster performances in 2018 and 2019 prompted the Eagles to take a shot on Jalen Hurts in the draft. The season started with Wentz as QB1, before the Eagles limped to a 3-8-1 record, and he was ultimately replaced by Hurts, before being traded to the Colts. He had another underwhelming season there, and he found himself on the move again, this time to the Commanders.

The trend never ended, and NFL franchises decided to stop giving the keys to Carson Wentz. He's spent the last few years as a backup quarterback.

#5 RB Saquon Barkley (New York Giants, 2018)

The difficulty with ranking Barkley amongst his 2nd overall pick contemporaries is simply his position. RB has lesser positional value than QB and EDGE, which is the only reason he comes in at #5. Strictly basing it off of how good a player is at his position, one could easily make the argument that Saquon should be #1.

As things currently stand, a change in surroundings showed all of us what a special talent Barkley is. Many thought Barkley was over-drafted in 2018, simply because you can find a RB later on in the draft. His first 5 seasons in New York indicated that while he was spectacular, the deficiencies of the roster didn't allow him to reach his potential.

Enter: the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley took his talents to Philadelphia, and behind a road-grating offensive line, churned out over 2,000 yards on his way to All-Pro, Offensive Player of the Year, and Pro Bowl accolades. His off-the-charts athleticism was showcased to the entire world when he hurdled backward over a Jaguars defender.

There simply isn't anything you can want from a RB that Barkley doesn't provide. He was an instrumental part of Philadelphia's Super Bowl championship, and following a record-breaking extension, appears to be part of the Eagles' plans for a long time.

#4 QB C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans, 2023)

Let me preface this entry with this: C.J. Stroud is a phenomenal QB, which simply speaks to the quality of the remaining players on this list. Every team without an entrenched QB would love to have Stroud leading their offense, so this is with the maximum respect - you could make arguments for any of these top 5 guys being switched around.

Stroud starred at Ohio State, where in 2 years he racked up 8,123 yards and 85 TDs with only 12 interceptions. He was stellar, which earned him being drafted #2 by the Houston Texans. The Texans, who at this time were reeling from the ill-fated (for the Browns) trade that sent Deshaun Watson to Cleveland, limped to a 3-13-1 record.

Stroud touched down in Houston, and instantly turned around the franchise. He's led the team to two AFC South championships in his first 2 years, and he has managed a playoff win in each of his runs. One of those games was a blowout of our beloved Browns. When looking towards the future of the league, Stroud has already proven he will be a huge part of it.

#3 EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions, 2022)

The Detroit Lions were in a dark place following the Matthew Stafford trade to the Rams. This led to a 3-13-1 season which netted Detroit the 2nd overall selection. Many assumed Aidan Hutchinson would go number 1, but the Jaguars decided to chase potential with Travon Walker, and the Lions were all too happy to snatch up Hutchinson at #2.

The hometown kid didn't disappoint, as he notched 9.5 sacks as a rookie as the Lions began their turnaround into one of the best teams in the league. He cemented himself as one of the most ferocious pass rushers in the league as he notched 11.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl berth.

He was on track to continue his elevation in 2024 as he was leading the entire league with 7.5 sacks through 5 games, before he fractured his tibia and fibula and ultimately missed the rest of the season. Ultimately, Hutchinson is seen as one of the best young defenders in the league, and should his ascent continue in 2025, his potential is limitless.

#2 QB Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders, 2024)

The Commanders found themselves back at the top of the draft after a series of moves that turned out to be disastrous. They turned a corner and hired Dan Quinn with the hopes of rebuilding the franchise to their glory years - before Daniel Snyder owned the team. To pair with the new coach, Washington's front office selected Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels with the #2 overall selection.

The Commanders entered the season with low expectations, but Daniels turned all of that talk on its head when he hit the ground running from the very beginning. A team that many pegged to take a small step slowly morphed into a different kind of team, one that was capable of making some noise. Daniels earned Pro Bowl honors, Offensive Rookie of the Year Honors, and led his team all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Daniels was able to reverse a seemingly cursed franchise over the course of one season. The Commanders now find themselves in the enviable position of having an electric QB under his rookie contract, allowing them to truly chase a Super Bowl trophy in the very near future.

#1 EDGE Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers, 2019)

The 49ers selection at the top of the 2019 Draft was also atypical, as they had what they believed to be a franchise QB under contract already in Jimmy Garoppolo. This allowed them to select what they deemed to be the best player in the draft, who turned out to be Ohio State's Nick Bosa.

Bosa was another pass rusher who came ready-made for the NFL. Not only was he ready, he was so ready that he earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and a Pro Bowl berth. In large part due to Bosa's help, the 49ers forged a path that ended in the Super Bowl.

Bosa looked to be on a nearly identical path to his former Buckeye teammate Chase Young when he tore his ACL after only 2 games in the 2020 season. Unlike Young, though, Bosa returned with a vengeance. Nick had 15.5 sacks that season en route to another Pro Bowl, before his best season yet, where in 2022 Bosa was awarded the greatest honor a defender can receive in the NFL: Defensive Player of the Year.

That season also saw him named to yet another Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, ultimately leading to him signing the richest contract for a defender in NFL history. Bosa has met and surpassed all of the expectations placed on him from the very beginning, and he stands at the top of the mountain among the game's best pass rushers.

All in all, the Browns hope to find someone in the draft who would be placed atop this list in the future. The list shows that the possibilities are endless, but the potential is astronomical.

