The Athletic gave Browns a surprising snub after their loaded 2026 draft haul

The Cleveland Browns added 10 promising prospects to their roster in the 2026 NFL Draft, including eight they hope can make an impact on their ailing offense. Notably, they landed four top-30 players with their first four picks, drawing strong praise for their overall haul.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry traded down from No. 6, and he then impressively worked the board to land tackle Spencer Fano, wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

However, as well as the Browns fared throughout most of the draft, it looks like they may have run out of luck on Day 3. That's how Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic feels, at least.

In his latest column, using colleague Dane Brugler's massive 2026 draft guide "The Beast," Baumgardner highlighted 22 of the NFL's best Day 3 value picks. Despite making six selections in Rounds 5 through 7, Cleveland surprisingly didn't make the cut.

The Browns got no love for their 2026 Day 3 draft picks

Unlike the early rounds of the draft, the Browns' approach on Day 3 seemed to be more about addressing positional needs than finding great value. Still, they were active in the fifth round, landing a potential starting center in Alabama's Parker Brailsford, as well as linebacker Justin Jefferson and tight end Joe Royer — both of whom should have a role right out of the gate.

Carsen Ryan, a seventh-round tight end, made a strong impression during Cleveland's rookie minicamp. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him crack the 53-man roster, given his blocking skills and potential to contribute as a fullback.

Quarterback Taylen Green, meanwhile, was one of the most intriguing late-round prospects in this year's class. Considering Cleveland's unsettled quarterback room, Green was well worth a shot early in the sixth round, given his tantalizing dual-threat athletic profile.

It's obviously still way too early to judge this year's draft class. Only time will tell how these players fare as they take the field and write their own history in the league.

But by most measures, it's impossible not to feel impressed and encouraged by what this organization did over the three-day event. At worst, Cleveland came away with at least four potential Week 1 starters.

Even if their six Day 3 dart throws end up missing the mark, the Browns' 2026 draft class has a great chance to be successful over the long haul.