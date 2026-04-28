The best pick of the Browns draft was one they never actually made

The Cleveland Browns put the finishing touches on an extremely productive and well-received 2026 NFL Draft class, but the best decision that Andrew Berry made may have been showing restraint when it came time to add at the most important position.

The Browns did not select a quarterback in what was considered a very weak class until the beginning of the sixth round, when they nabbed Arkansas athletic dynamo Taylen Green. Given his raw style, Green is not someone expected to see the field much in his rookie season.

Picking Green when they did will likely mean he slots in as the fourth-string quarterback behind Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel in whichever order you choose. The Green selection also means that Todd Monken has not gone all-in on a young quarterback who can be a building block for the future.

The Browns beefed up their roster to the point that when they do pick a first-round quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, they put themselves in a position where that guy can slide right in and start winning games.

Browns should be praised for not taking a quarterback high in 2026 NFL Draft

While leaning on "next year's quarterback class" can be a rough way to go about scouting, the Browns can benefit from a deep collection of players that was enhanced when top prospects like Oregon's Dante Moore and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers decided to go back to school.

Even if the new draft picks put the Browns in a better spot for the 2026 season, the depth in this class means that Cleveland can target a possible franchise quarterback without having to trade up. There should be some solid prospects available at the end of the top 10, not just at the very top.

For 2026, the Browns have one of two paths to go down. They can either try to see if Watson has anything left (unlikely, given how bad he has been pre-injury) or lean on the young guns in Sanders, Gabriel, and Green. Either way, short of Sanders catching fire, 2026 remains wide open.

The Browns are in the same situation they have been in for years, as pitiful quarterback play is holding back a solid roster. However, with Monken at the sticks and 2027 looming, Cleveland may have the combination of player and coach they need to finally get it right.