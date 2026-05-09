The Browns' biggest Day 2 'reach' could end a five-year nightmare at right tackle

Browns fans have had a hard time handling all the positive publicity surrounding the team lately. The franchise that seemingly goes out of its way to find a banana peel to slip on has been uncharacteristically adept this offseason. This is most evident in their approach to the NFL Draft. Andrew Berry has received glowing reviews across the board for his masterful job acquiring talent.

Berry's biggest "reach" of Day 2, if you could even call it that, was offensive tackle Austin Barber out of the University of Florida. Barber ranked No. 95 on the consensus big board, just nine slots below where the Browns nabbed him at No. 86. In trading up for Barber, Berry has added a potential solution to a problem that has plagued Cleveland for half a decade.

In 2020, the world was battling bigger issues but Browns fans didn't care. The team was 11–5 — their first time hitting the 11-win mark since 1994 — and a large part of their success was right tackle Jack Conklin. The former Tennessee Titan played in 15 of 16 games and earned First Team All-Pro honors for his efforts. In the five years since, however, he's only been able to suit up for 42 out of 85 possible games, leaving the Browns susceptible at right tackle often while devoting a huge chunk of change to a player who wasn't able to stay healthy.

The Browns may have found their right tackle of the future in Austin Barber

By investing a top-tier pick in the offensive line, particularly the tackle position, Andrew Berry is doing the sensible thing. Barber will have time to acclimate to the NFL, as the Browns traded for former Houston Texan Tytus Howard to man the right tackle position in 2026. Howard, who turns 30 in a few weeks, is another short-term solution. Barber could man that spot for the next decade if Todd Monken and George Warhop are successful in molding him.

At 6'7" and 318 lbs, Barber has all the measurables a team could ask for. While scouts are divided on a move to guard in his future, it's still a safe bet that the Browns will try him at tackle first. It goes without saying that offensive linemen drafted outside the first round have some warts. Offensive line remains one of the most difficult positions to project due to the differences between the college and the pro game.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein was measured in his evaluation.

"Tall tackle prospect with starting experience at both tackle spots. He’s played against top-tier talent in the SEC, which bolsters his case, but his struggles against Texas A&M and Miami provide an idea of his ceiling. He has good feet and strong hands. He knows how to play but he struggles to bend and drive at the point of attack. Same goes for anchoring or defending his edges against power rushers. Barber projects as a Day 3 pick with a chance of becoming a swing tackle."

In any case, it's clear the Browns have unearthed a highly moldable piece of clay in their selection of Austin Barber. You can't teach offensive tackle measurables, and he has those on lock. Don't be surprised if he outplays his evaluation and becomes Spencer Fano's running mate in the next few years. Cleveland's offensive line is in a great place, with solid veterans and young, high-upside players behind them. Believe it, Browns fans.