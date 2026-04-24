Andrew Berry just turned the Browns’ biggest weakness into a strength

Many were able to accurately predict where the Browns would go with their first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft. Such is life when you let your offensive line crumble in shocking fashion.

However, the job GM Andrew Berry has done rebuilding it from scratch has been wildly impressive.

It started even before free agency, when he swung a trade for the Houston Texans' Tytus Howard. At the time, it seemed like a needlessly reckless decision to trade for a player who may have been released otherwise. Still, Howard is a good veteran player with years of experience under his belt. He also brings valuable versatility as a player who has played all over the offensive line throughout his career.

In free agency, Berry didn't rest. He added Zion Johnson, whom he paid a pretty penny for, as well as making the genius move by pouncing on the equally-versatile Elgton Jenkins when he shook free from the Green Bay Packers. Finally, he re-signed an offensive lineman from the 2025 Browns — not Joel Bitonio, but Teven Jenkins — who actually performed admirably in the eyes of Pro Football Focus. His 77.7 PFF Grade ranked eighth among qualified guards, a development that made keeping him in tow an easy decision.

One final hole remained, and that was at left tackle. Despite the presence of the once-promising Dawand Jones, Berry didn't bank on Jones' health for a third straight year. By now, all of the Dawg Pound is aware that the team selected Spencer Fano with their No. 9 overall selection, following a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Utah Ute was linked to the Browns endlessly in the pre-draft process, with those rumors proving to be much more than just smoke.

Andrew Berry's efforts rebuilding the offensive line have left the Browns in great shape

What's absurd about it is Berry managed to accomplish exactly what the Browns have been reportedly eyeing over the last several weeks. They were able to trade down, adding extra capital, and still grab their top choice. A masterclass indeed.

The Browns were going to take Utah OT Spencer Fano at 6, I'm told. Instead, they get him at 9, and third- and fifth-round picks for their trouble. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 24, 2026

Around Cleveland, a lot has been said about Andrew Berry. For good reason, most of it has been critical. But if he has proved anything, it's his natural gift for maneuvering the draft board. Just like he did with the Jaguars in 2025, he leveraged his position in the draft order perfectly to wind up with more selections than he started with.

While it will be nearly impossible to live down the decision to trade for and extend Deshaun Watson, Berry appears to be hellbent on trying. If 2026's class proves to be anywhere near as good as 2025's, he may just be on his way.