The Browns’ biggest ‘reach’ of the 2026 draft might actually be their smartest pick

You'd be hard-pressed to find many critics of the Browns' 2026 draft class. Andrew Berry and Co. have received near-unanimous praise from all the nooks and crannies of the sports media world for their deft maneuvering (and ultimate selections) on draft weekend. Whether it was getting top-tier value, filling positions of need, or acquiring future selections, Cleveland truly aced its report card for this crucial phase of the offseason.

Even in a strong set, someone still has to finish last. Such is the case with Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson, the Browns' fifth-round pick who represents the biggest "reach" of their class. By virtue of his No. 202 placement on the consensus big board, Cleveland's decision to draft him with their No. 149 selection represents a 'reach' of 53 picks.

Compared to the rest of the NFL, the Browns' worst 'reach' of 53 picks ranks third best. In other words, 29 teams' biggest 'reach' was worse than that. That can be added to the list of tangible data points that indicate the excellent pulse Andrew Berry had on the board. In any case, Justin Jefferson represents the perfect prospect to take a gamble on, and Berry did it at a position where he'll have a great chance of making the team.

The Browns’ thin linebacker depth gives Justin Jefferson a real shot

Jefferson is slightly undersized at 6-feet and 223 pounds, but what he lacks in measurables he makes up for in sheer athleticism. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.23 ranks 270th out of 3,481 linebackers from 1987–2026. His score is propped up by an impressive 4.57-second 40-yard dash and elite scores in explosion and agility. A look at MockDraftable's database draws promising comparisons, such as the Steelers' Patrick Queen, former Vikings standout Eric Kendricks, and one-time Cleveland Brown Jerome Baker.

That athletic profile can instantly find a role on the Browns' special teams unit, but there's more to it. Behind starters Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams, the depth chart at linebacker is filled with a hodgepodge of former late-round or undrafted free agents. This makes the selection all the more palatable, as there is a clear path to the 53-man roster for Jefferson.

For his efforts in 2025, Jefferson was given an uninspiring, though not disastrous, 67.7 Pro Football Focus grade. He nonetheless piled up the second-most tackles for the Crimson Tide with 85, coupled with 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, five passes defensed, one interception, and a forced fumble.

As the draft progresses to the later rounds, it inevitably gets more difficult to find contributing players. If nothing else, Jefferson has plus athletic traits and a demonstrated ability to bring down ballcarriers. A player like that can always find a role on special teams. Selecting someone with this kind of resume as your biggest 'reach' of a draft class is simply good business. Andrew Berry has done it again.