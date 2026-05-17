The Browns’ bizarre late-season schedule quirk could change everything in 2026

As the NFL schedules for all 32 teams got released this week, there are always oddities and strange and quirky things that make football fans scratch their heads in trying to make sense of it all. The Cleveland Browns’ 2026 schedule is certainly up there in terms of weirdness.

Coming into this inaugural season for the Browns new head coach Todd Monken, we knew that based on Cleveland's future opponents on the 2026 schedule, they had one of the easier schedules based on their opponents winning percentage (.429) from a year ago.

How the schedule would be set up for the Browns, though, was the missing ingredient, but we learned about that with the release of the schedule this week. The scheduling gods put Cleveland on the road in Florida for their first two games, in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and then in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Browns have their home opener in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

The oddest part of the schedule, though, happens over the holiday season as the Browns get gifted four straight home games with the Week 11 bye week sandwiched in between. After going on the road for three straight weeks (Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans; Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers; Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints), they return to Cleveland for some home cooking.

The Browns play against the Houston Texans in Week 10, followed by their bye week in Week 11. They then play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. The Browns will be home from November 15 through December 13.

Four straight home games could change the Browns’ entire season

This type of scheduling quirk doesn't happen very often in the NFL. Over the past 35 seasons, this type of home advantage has only occurred eight times. Well, let's say it's been an advantage to most previous teams but not others. Six of those past teams have finished with a 4-0 or 3-1 record. However, the 2015 Tennessee Titans and last year's 2025 Titans team finished with 0-4 records when they were playing those long stretches of home games.

How this type of schedule plays out in Cleveland will be debated until we get there six months from now. Cleveland's early part of the schedule will obviously have a bearing on the team's wins and losses. Having the Browns play six of their first nine games on the road won't be easy either.

The good news for Browns fans is that the team is building a young core of talent. After having a successful NFL Draft a year ago, where they selected starters that included defensive lineman Mason Graham, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, running back Quinshon Judkins, and tight end Harold Fannin, they seemingly struck gold again with this year's draft picks. They picked up eight new players on offense, including offensive lineman Spencer Fano and wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

The big unknown on this upcoming season is how the Browns will gel as a team under the direction of the new head coach, Todd Monken. With anything new, things will take time to come into perspective. Hopefully, by Week 10, when the Browns start this stretch of home games, we'll have a better understanding of what makes this team tick, and that home cooking over the festive holiday season will have Cleveland fans hyped up because their team is winning.