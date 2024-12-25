The Browns can instantly improve their offense with a move on Steelers QB

There have been two specific areas of the Cleveland Browns' offense that took major hits in 2024: its run game and its ability to generate big plays in the air.

Neither of these things were helped much by a previously slow Deshaun Watson, an older Jameis Winston, and a highly pressured Dorian Thompson-Robinson. All three of these Browns quarterbacks have struggled this season with either knowing when to use their legs, when to just take a sack, and when to protect the football. Sometimes, all three on any given pressure or play.

Assuming Cleveland fixes up their offensive line this offseason, their next priority has to be getting a quarterback who has proven he can be competent in a clean pocket and escape with a chance at yards if he doesn't get one. There's a perfect fit for that very need: Justin Fields.

Why should the Browns sign Justin Fields?

Fields, who will be a free agent in 2025, had an excellent start to the season with the Steelers as their starter while Russell Wilson worked his way back from injury. He led the team to three straight wins to start the season, and started the Pittsburgh year with a 4-2 record. Over that time, he picked up over 1,000 passing yards and over 230 rushing yards.

With just a 5:1 touchdown to interception ratio, as well, he'd immediately be the best scoring quarterback on the Browns' roster compared to Thompson-Robinson and Winston. And, at just 27 years old, he's an excellent quarterback to take a swing on during free agency who could not just be a bridge quarterback for a season, but who could genuinely compete for the starting job longterm.

Wilson is also a free agent in 2025, and that might muddy matters for Pittsburgh. They might want to hold onto Fields and take a bet on the younger signal caller developing even more under Mike Tomlin. But, given that the team went with Wilson after such a good start from Fields this season, it's clear they covet Wilson's veteran experience and his fit with their offense more.

Fields fits like a glove for the Browns' current timeline and roster, as well. If signed, he could help continue to build Jerry Jeudy's case as WR1 for Cleveland and help to get Cedric Tillman continuously involved in the action. Plus, if the Browns draft a high-level wide receiver with their top-5 pick or even their second rounder, Fields will have even more options on the field to gel with in 2025.

So, why not let Fields walk? The Browns, given some cap maneuvering and assuming they get Nick Chubb back on a team-friendly deal, can definitely afford to take him on. He'd likely be the day one starter for Cleveland, too, sweetening whatever deal the team works out with the young QB.

