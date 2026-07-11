The Browns don't just have bad contracts, they have great ones too

Managing finances is paramount to successful NFL roster-building. The salary cap has been public enemy No. 1 for most dynasties, unless they have someone like Tom Brady, who's willing to take less than market value for the betterment of the team.

Fortunately, it may not come down to that for the Cleveland Browns. Yes, they have some terrible contracts on their payroll, but the post-Deshaun Watson future looks bright, especially with so many first- and second-year players playing big roles.

Also, the Browns have made some savvy moves over the years. While they're certainly overpaying for some players, they also have some bargain deals on their books. Let's dissect the three best-value contracts on the team.

Note: All contract details are via Spotrac.

The Cleveland Browns' 3 best bargain contracts entering the 2026 season

Alex Wright: 3 years, $33 million

It's almost impossible to stand out as a pass rusher when you're playing opposite Myles Garrett. That said, Alex Wright has quietly been one of the most overlooked and productive edge defenders in the AFC over the past couple of years.

Pass rushers always come at a premium, and having someone who can amass five-plus sacks per season despite being a rotational player at just $11 million a year is a true bargain. He's shown starter potential at a reasonable price.

Of course, with Garrett gone, Wright will be asked to do more in 2026, but some additional exposure could bring out the best in him.

Ronnie Hickman: 1 year, $3.5 million

Ronnie Hickman is probably the most overlooked player on the team. The only reason he didn't fetch a more lucrative payday is that teams don't value safeties like premium positions. But he's legit.

Hickman is a glue guy. He can do everything in the defensive backfield, from shutting down the run to shadowing guys in coverage in the open field. With Grant Delpit's future in question, he might be even more important for this team.

Getting Pro Bowl-caliber production from any player not on a rookie deal and making less than $4 million a year is an absolute steal. He won't be underpaid for much longer, though.

Jared Verse: 4 years, $15.1 million

This one might feel like cheating since he's still on a rookie contract. That said, this is, by far, the best value deal on the team. He's entering the third year of his contract, and he's already a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

No one can replace Myles Garrett, but Verse is one of the few guys on the very, very short list of young players who may one day come close to his level. There's a reason why the Browns wouldn't trade Garrett to the Rams unless he was a part of the deal.

Verse will have some big shoes to fill, which is admittedly a bit unfair for anyone. He didn't ask for this, but he's got a big chip on his shoulder and the potential to be this team's next defensive superstar.