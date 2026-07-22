The Browns don't need a Week 1 win to prove doubters wrong in 2026

It's no shock to any Cleveland Browns fan to see that their favorite team is predicted to struggle, especially coming off back-to-back seasons in which they won only eight combined games.

The latest preseason prediction from Lou Scataglia of NFL SpinZone suggests that the Browns are "guaranteed" a Week 1 loss.

“The Cleveland Browns may struggle to win three games this year given how below-average the quarterback situation is. The Jacksonville Jaguars, on the other hand, have a younger quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who was on fire to end the season. The Jaguars won 13 games and won the AFC South.

While I do believe a slight regression is coming for the Jaguars, the Browns should not have much of a chance in this one. Cleveland has a new coaching staff, a totally revamped offensive line, and no longer has Myles Garrett. The Browns could end up being a 'get right' game for many teams this year.”

The prediction isn't that much of a reach, considering Cleveland holds a dismal 3-23-1 record in Week 1 matchups dating back to the team's reboot in 1999. And while I, too, will begrudgingly forecast another loss,

I don't believe another Week 1 loss would foreshadow another lost season, however.

The Browns have actually beaten the Jaguars in their last three meetings. Cleveland beat them in 2024, 2023, and 2020. Trevor Lawrence, who quarterbacks the Jags, hasn't played great against the Browns, either. In his two career starts against them, he's gone 0-2. He only has a 52 percent completion percentage with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Lawrence has also been sacked eight times by the Browns.

While this appears to set the stage for a potential victory for Cleveland, I too look at the dismal opening week record for them and know that the percentages aren't in the Browns' favor. The game is on the road as well, and the Browns have only won one Week 1 road game in the last 27 years. That was the win at the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

So while I don't see a victory for Cleveland in Week 1, I see a lot more wins down the line than Scataglia's three-win prediction.

I take exception to his opinion that the Browns could end up being a "get-right game" for other teams in the league. There are a lot of games on the Browns' schedule that should be more favorable to the team than some might presume.

Five games that could prove Cleveland Browns critics wrong

Week 3 vs. Carolina Panthers

Cleveland could be looking for its first win, and this will be the team's home opener. Carolina will be coming to Cleveland for a road game after being on the road in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

It's a Thursday Night Football game, at home, and the Browns have done well against the Steelers on Thursday nights, holding a 4-2 record — including winning the last three such matchups.

Week 12 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Browns beat the Raiders a year ago on the road. Las Vegas has a rookie quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, and if he's starting by this point in the season, he would be facing the Browns in a tough spot. Cleveland would be at home, coming off its bye week. The Raiders would be coming off a brutal three-game stretch of games against the 49ers, Seahawks, and Broncos.

Week 13 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

This will be a win for Cleveland because the Browns have a 4-2 home record against the Bengals dating back to 2020. This game is a part of an unusual Browns four-game homestand and should favor the good guys.

Week 14 vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Browns' former head coach, Kevin Stefanski, is now the new head coach of the Falcons. With his return to Cleveland, he'll be treated rudely, especially by the Browns' defense as they put a stop to any Falcons offense in this laugher.