Browns fans will love this brutal take on Kevin Stefanski's Falcons

For years, Cleveland Browns fans had to deal with national media praising Kevin Stefanski as a so-called offensive mastermind. Often deemed a guru, they claimed he would get a job the minute he left Cleveland.

They were right about the last part, though, as the Atlanta Falcons didn't hesitate to hire him shortly after the Browns finally cut him loose. Apparently, the Falcons were looking for someone with fewer than 10 wins over the past couple of years.

A lack of accountability, robotic-like answers, and little offensive growth or development hurt Stefanski's tenure in Cleveland. And while he often got a pass because of the team's subpar quarterback situation, he also played a role in that.

That's why Browns fans can rejoice at Jordan Dajani's latest take on the Falcons' offseason.

Unlike other national pundits, the CBS Sports analyst ranked the Falcons at No. 5 among the biggest offseason losers, citing Stefanski's arrival as one of the reasons.

"The Browns went 5-12 last year with the No. 4 defense in the NFL. Why couldn't Stefanski's offense get off the ground?" asked Dajani. "Some would argue Stefanski didn't have the right quarterback in Cleveland. OK, but the situation is arguably worse in Atlanta."

The Browns won't miss Kevin Stefanski in the slightest

The Browns never had a top-five offense under Stefanski's guidance. He seemed unwilling to make adjustments, and his stubbornness and determination to keep calling plays often led to poor clock management and decision-making. He also took some of his former assistant coaches with him to Atlanta, as if to say that coaching wasn't the problem in Cleveland.

It didn't take long for Browns players to realize things had changed in Berea. They've all said all the right things about Todd Monken and the new approach he's brought. It's all about accountability, effort, and execution.

Monken has spoken candidly about every topic he's been asked about. He's called out the players when he's had to, and he's also pushed them, letting them know that going through the motions simply will not be tolerated.

Perhaps Stefanski was dealt a tough hand in Cleveland, but great coaches are supposed to elevate their players. Instead, he held them back way too often. Now, with a somewhat improved supporting cast, he will be under a ton of pressure to prove that he's more than a former offensive coordinator with a great reputation.

Whether Todd Monken was the right guy to take the reins of the team remains to be seen. But one thing's for sure: Even if he doesn't get to reap what he has sown, Monken has certainly been a breath of fresh air and is doing a great job of laying the foundation.