Kevin Stefanski may already be repeating a mistake Browns fans know too well

Following another disappointing season, the Cleveland Browns made the long-overdue decision to part ways with Kevin Stefanski, their head coach since the 2020 season. Then, as predicted by the national media, he failed up and landed right on his feet.

Stefanski drew interest from the Titans, Giants, and Dolphins before being hired as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. One of his first moves was to poach young Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees for the same role on his staff.

That could end up being one of his biggest mistakes. As pointed out by FanSided's Jake Beckman, Stefanski is rolling with multiple former assistant coaches in hopes of better results in Atlanta.

"I don’t get keeping guys around to help implement your system if your guys aren’t good," Beckman wrote. "Kevin Stefanski had a real opportunity to go to Atlanta and turn over a new leaf. Instead, he walked in the door and brought over a bunch of his guys from Cleveland."

Browns fans have seen this Kevin Stefanski approach before

While getting offensive line coach Bill Callahan was probably a huge win, given his reputation as one of the best offensive line gurus in the league, Stefanski's other moves were head-scratchers. Quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt didn't develop anyone in Cleveland, and Rees wasn't much more than his clipboard holder with limited experience as an NFL playcaller.

Stefanski is sending a clear message, just like that Shaggy song: "It wasn't me." He's above the Browns, and he believes his unsuccessful formula will work with a different pool of players. Only time will tell.

It looks like he just wants to surround himself with yes-men who will let him keep total control of the offense. That said, maybe Stefanksi is learning, as he has already named Rees as the Falcons' offensive play caller for 2026.

Of course, the Falcons have some true offensive stars like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. But it's hard to feel encouraged about a Stefanski offense, as the Browns finished in the top 10 in scoring only once in five years in Berea.

Stefanski's leaning on "his guys" might not even stop with the coaching staff. Given a quarterback room led by Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, perhaps it won't be long before Stefanski calls Browns GM Andrew Berry to see what it would take to trade for 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.