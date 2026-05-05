Two Dillon Gabriel trade suitors could leave Browns with an easy decision this summer

The Cleveland Browns had a near-perfect performance in the 2025 NFL Draft, but taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round seemed like a mistake at the time. It became even more of a head-scratcher when Cleveland later traded up in the fifth round to select Shedeur Sanders.

Fast forward to today and it unfortunately seems like the doubters were right all along. Gabriel was uninspiring in six starts as a rookie, and his physical limitations were impossible to ignore.

That's why, now that the Browns have added Taylen Green to their underwhelming QB competition, the writing is on the wall. It's officially time for the Browns to cut their losses, and Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers would gladly part ways with a seventh-round pick in a trade for Gabriel.

"While teams won't be clamoring to add Gabriel as a potential starter, the 25-year-old should draw interest as a backup," Knox wrote. "The Browns will probably take what they can get for Gabriel, who should interest teams that lack a young developmental backup."

The two teams that could make Browns’ decision incredibly simple

The Bucs are still trying to sign Baker Mayfield to a contract extension, but it sounds like it's just a matter of time before they get something done. Otherwise, their quarterback room, consisting of Jake Browning and Connor Bazelak, isn't all that promising. Gabriel might be better suited to be a backup, and he'd get to sit, learn, and work on his flaws with no pressure in Tampa Bay.

As for the Falcons, Kevin Stefanski was always his biggest ally, so there's a direct line there. They already have Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, but Stefanski could easily eye Gabriel as an upgrade over current third-string QB Trevor Siemian.

Gabriel has proven to be an accurate passer who takes good care of the football, but his height at 5-foot-11 limits his NFL upside. He doesn't project as a player who can single-handedly put the offense on his shoulders, keep the chains moving, and sling the football down the field.

Deshaun Watson is the most expensive quarterback on the Browns' roster, and the veteran isn't going anywhere in 2026, even if he ends up being the backup. Sanders may be a developmental project, but he's a cost-controlled option who appears to have organizational support. Rookie Taylen Green offers major upside as the top dual-threat quarterback in this year's draft class.

Gabriel seems like the odd man out here, and the Browns should be eager to recoup future draft capital for him, even if it's a seventh-round pick.