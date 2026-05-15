The Browns have already picked up an AFC North win ahead of the 2026 season

As the 2026 season approaches, the NFL is revealing more and more of the schedule by the day. With the full regular-season schedule set to be revealed on Thursday evening, the league announced all nine of its international games on Wednesday. With nine setting a new record for international games in a single season, 16 teams are set to play outside of the United States.

The Cleveland Browns will not be one of those teams. While there was a chance that one of the team’s road games could be in another country, the Browns were ultimately left out of the international series for the 2026 season. Many people would argue that’s a good thing. While playing abroad could be a cool experience, teams often loathe the games because of the long travel and routine disruption.

Not only will Cleveland not have to deal with that in 2026, it will be the only team in the AFC North who doesn’t travel abroad this season. The three other teams in the division will travel outside of the country, and that has the potential to be a difference-making experience in the battle for the division.

Browns not only won't play an international game but they're the only AFC North team to not have one.



Is that an advantage for the Browns? @TonyGrossi shares his thoughts... pic.twitter.com/7GVsHrYHUW — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 13, 2026

Browns are the only AFC North team without an international game in 2026

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France in Week 7, and the Cincinnati Bengals will go to Madrid, Spain for a game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

While games are ultimately decided by what happens between the lines, what happens leading up to the games is often a factor as well. The travel and pageantry around international games could lead to a loss for these AFC North teams, either in the actual game or the following game if they don’t have a bye week next. That’s already a good thing for the Browns, because it could help their standing in the division.

Cleveland could also especially benefit if it plays any of these teams in the week following their trips abroad. Some teams elect not to have an immediate bye week, and have to navigate another game fresh off of two long flights and jumping time zones. That means the Browns could have an advantage, depending on when these games are scheduled.

Of course, Cleveland has to play good football for any of this to be relevant, but if the Browns can do that, they’ll have a slight advantage in the race for a division crown.