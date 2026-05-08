The Browns have an obvious answer to their linebacker problem (if they act)

The Cleveland Browns confirmed what fans suspected on Friday when they placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the NFL’s reserve/physically unable to perform list, meaning he’ll miss the entire season for the second straight year.

Owusu-Koramoah was not expected to return in 2026 as he continues to recover from the neck injury that required him to be hospitalized in October of 2024. But in typical Browns fashion under GM Andrew Berry, the team hasn’t exactly attacked what is now officially a clear void on the depth chart with a sense of urgency.

The Browns have time. The middle of training camp in August is typically full of veteran bargains on the trade market, and one highly productive linebacker in particular should be catching Berry’s eye this summer.

Jordyn Brooks is entering a contract year, and per Shayne Kubas of Phin Fanatic, his days with the Miami Dolphins could be numbered after that team’s moves in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Brooks is the leader of the Dolphins' defense, and by far the best player on the unit as of this moment, but how much value does a 28-year-old thumping linebacker have for a rebuilding team like Miami? That is the question that the Dolphins front office (and others around the league who may be interested in Brooks) have to ask themselves in the wake of the (Jacob) Rodriguez pick. The Dolphins would be lucky to be competitive by 2028, when Brooks would be 30 and on a new contract.”

The Browns’ answer at linebacker could come down to whether they’re willing to be aggressive

If the Browns want to tread water and fill out their linebacker depth chart, they could re-sign Jerome Baker on a vet minimum contract and lean on what should be a strong starting linebacker tandem in Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams.

If they want to signal to their fans that they’re serious about competing in Todd Monken’s first season as head coach? They should be first in line with an offer for one of the NFL’s most productive defensive players.

The elephant in the room for the Browns right now is that Devin Bush, who left Cleveland in free agency for the Chicago Bears, accounted for 125 combined tackles in 2025. Schwesinger was spectacular as a rookie, piling up 156 tackles in just 16 games, but he can’t patrol the second level by himself, and Williams is coming off a bit of a down year after missing four games with a shoulder injury as a member of the Jets last season.

Brooks would be a major addition. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2025 after leading the NFL with 99 solo tackles. He had a 183 total tackles, and he has also notched three-plus sacks every year since 2023.

The only issue with Brooks is his age (he’ll turn 29 in October) and his contract situation. He’s currently entering the final year of his deal while carrying a $10.8 million 2026 cap charge, per Spotrac. He also has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal. In a hypothetical trade, the Browns would have options to fix that, with the most feasible being a short-term extension.

As for the potential trade compensation, Cleveland currently holds three fourth-round draft picks in 2027, thanks to draft-weekend trades with the Chiefs and Giants last month. The Cowboys have been linked to Brooks as a potential suitor, with a Day 2 pick the general consensus on the asking price.

The Browns could package two of their fourth-round picks, or potentially one of their two 2027 fifth-rounders, in an offer for Brooks, while taking on his full 2026 salary. He’s due to earn $8.3 million in actual cash, per Spotrac, and that’s a bargain for an All-Pro-caliber player.

The majority of fans are already focused on the talent-rich draft class of 2027. But it’s still May of 2026, and the Browns are in a better position than most to make the Dolphins a fair offer for Brooks while keeping plenty of future draft capital in the bank. Cleveland currently holds 10 total selections in 2027, including seven Day 3 picks.

The Browns could always take the safe route with Baker, who remains unsigned and could likely be brought back for peanuts. Or they could show the fan base that they’re serious and make a play for an All-Pro linebacker who shouldn’t be available at this cheap of a price.