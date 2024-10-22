The Browns have to make the obvious call at QB1 ahead of Week 8
By Mac Blank
Quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a non-contact Achilles tear and is out for the season. Ironically enough, before kickoff, second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson was promoted to second string over Jameis Winston. So, Thompson Robinson got his time to shine, but unfortunately, he only completed 11 of his 24 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions. The season is likely over and once again Browns will need to find a new starting quarterback. While the team still hasn't had a chance to fully evaluate the young QB, all things considered, it's time to start Winston.
Let's start with reasoning based on pure performance. Winston is the only QB out of the three that has thrown a touchdown in the past two weeks. What signal callers have struggled with all season, Winston achieved that on his very first full drive as a Cleveland Brown. Winston in one drive completed three passes of over 10 yards. Compare that to both Watson and Thompson-Robinson, who were on the field for a combined 13 drives. They both had a combined five completions from that distance.
Winston also had five first downs alone on that single drive, two more than Thompson-Robinson put up in the over 2 quarters of play he was out there. With Deshaun Watson under center this season, the Browns were the worst team in the NFL converting third downs. Watson even had a stretch of play where he went 25 straight 3rd downs without converting a single one.
Another reason to stick with Winston is because the Browns need a backup quarterback in the future. Not just because of the notable injuries to starting QBs in the past, but because the backup role is crucial when drafting a young signal-caller. Make no mistake, the Browns will need to draft a QB. Due to the stranglehold on their salary cap from Deshaun Watson's contract, Cleveland can't trade or sign for a big-name QB, they will need to find their franchise guy through the draft.
Experience for a QB in the NFL is everything as it's rare that a rookie excels when they start right away. Of the 10 quarterbacks that are leading the league in passer rating, only three started from day one and are still on the team that drafted them: Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, and Kyler Murray. The success rate is much higher if you allow the rookie to sit and learn from a veteran before starting a game.
Look at the last four quarterbacks who won an NFL MVP: Lamar Jackson, Pat Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady. What they all have in common is they didn't start right away and all but one was able to lead their team to a Super Bowl win.
Lastly, the Browns need to flat out win. As much as fans want to tank and secure the number one pick, that likely means multiple people from the organization will be fired. Sure, Kevin Stefanski has won the NFL Coach of the Year twice, but what happens when he loses the locker room? What happens when his team that leads the league in penalties and drops gets worse?
The Browns finally found stability at the head coach position as he is the longest-tenured coach they've had since 1999, but in this league, you either get better or worse and this five-game losing streak is the longest of Stefanski's tenure in Cleveland.
In Week 8, the Browns face off against their divisional rival Baltimore Ravens, and if the Browns want to win, their best chance is Winston. Nothing against Thompson-Robinson, but after four career starts he has a 45.6 passer rating and a one to-six touchdown to interception ratio, with two of those interceptions coming last game. They will be facing a defense that has caused a turnover in all but one game this season and with it being a divisional game, they will be bringing their all. Fans need a reason to hope, and right now Winston is that guy.