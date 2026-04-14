The Browns’ ideal draft target could fall right into their lap at No. 39

The Cleveland Browns have the best pass rusher in the world. Myles Garrett stands in a tier of his own on the Mt. Rushmore of all-time edge defenders right now, and he's fresh off posting one of the best statistical seasons ever.

However, this is a team sport first and foremost, and even if the Browns don't intend to trade Garrett, they still need to think about the future. Alex Wright is a good complement, but Isaiah McGuire is on an expiring deal.

Given their lack of depth at the position and the Browns' defensive mentality, they could turn to another pass rusher early in the 2026 NFL Draft. Considering that, perhaps they want to listen to ESPN's Matt Bowen, who just named Missouri's Zion Young the "best edge-setter in this class."

"In addition to his 6.5 sacks, Young made 16 tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage in 2025. Using his 6-6 frame, he should be able to play through blockers and set the edge at the next level," Bowen wrote.

Zion Young could fill a key need for the Browns on Day 2

While Young might not be on the same tier as Rueben Bain Jr. or David Bailey, his physical tools are remarkable. He's expected to be taken in the late 30s, so there's a strong chance he'll be available when the Browns are on the clock in the second round.

He may not be an every-down player as a rookie, but he can be a solid addition against the run, given his ability to funnel ball-carriers to the middle of the defensive line. The Browns can afford to have Wright handling the bulk of the work opposite Garrett in obvious passing situations, which would allow Young to develop, fully grow into his 6-foot-5, 262-pound frame, and gradually earn more snaps toward the end of the season.

Young is a true physical specimen and one of the best run-stuffing edge defenders in this class. He can turn the corner with his top-tier athleticism, and he's an unstoppable force once he gets a clean look at the quarterback, logging 53 total pressures in just 511 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Of course, whether to take him or not will also depend on what the Browns do in the first round. They have a greater need for a left tackle and a wide receiver, and failing to address those positions early would probably make this an irresponsible pick on Day 2.