The Browns keep saying one thing about Denzel Ward (but the signs are hard to ignore)

One of the mysteries for the Cleveland Browns ahead of training camp is the future of cornerback Denzel Ward. The team has insisted it has no plans to trade the five-time Pro Bowler. Ward himself has expressed his desire to stay in his native Ohio and retire as a career Brown.

Browns fans also saw GM Andrew Berry scoff at the notion of trading Myles Garrett during the NFL’s annual league meeting at the end of March. Cleveland not only traded the league’s best defensive player — it did so on the first possible day, June 1, due to salary cap rules.

Either during training camp or midseason, Ward could have a robust trade market. He’s about to enter his age-29 season, but he’s still easily one of the top cover corners in the game. His contract could also be intriguing to a contending team, as he’s currently set to make $20 million in each of these next two seasons, and none of his remaining salary is guaranteed.

Ward is definitely due for another extension, and as Browns reporter Zac Jackson wrote in his latest for The Athletic, the lack of movement on that front, coupled with Ward’s absence from new head coach Todd Monken’s first voluntary workout program, make his future in Cleveland much more uncertain than both parties have let on.

“In previous seasons, Ward was big on having perfect attendance at every offseason workout, practice and team activity — even the voluntary ones,” Jackson wrote. “This season, he wasn’t seen on the practice field until mandatory minicamp and only participated on a limited basis. The Garrett trade didn’t happen until the offseason program was nearly over, so interpret that accordingly. Ward has to know his football future is uncertain, and the Browns have to listen if another team brings a serious offer.”

Denzel Ward's contract situation and offseason approach raise legitimate questions

Jackson hit the nail on the head with Ward’s offseason participation. He joked with reporters at his annual youth football camp at Nordonia High School, his alma mater, that he has a girlfriend “so I gotta take her on some dates.” It was a funny jab at fans who probably take unpadded spring activities, like OTAs, a little too seriously with real football still months away.

But behind the big smiles and laughter is typically a business decision that’s being made. To Jackson’s point, Ward prides himself on being available for his team, even though he’s never completed a full slate of regular-season games due to injuries. If his next — and potentially last — big extension isn’t coming from Cleveland amid the team’s youth movement, it would behoove him to stay as healthy as possible to get that next contract elsewhere.

If a team seriously comes to the Browns with an offer for Ward, it would have to be a serious one. He’s still playing at a high enough level to justify a steep asking price. The acquiring team would likely have to part with a Day 2 draft pick, plus a young player who could help the Browns this season. Cleveland’s cornerback depth behind Ward and Tyson Campbell is questionable at best. The Browns would be in no-man’s land at cornerback if they traded Ward solely for picks.

Ward’s price tag would also warrant a contract adjustment. He’ll likely get additional years tacked onto his current deal with a signing bonus and added guarantees to better align him with the current market in 2026 and 2027.

To Jackson’s point, the Browns aren’t just going to dump Ward for whatever compensation they can find. It would have to be something similar to the Garrett haul, some sort of player-pick package that aligns with the Browns’ current trajectory and sets Ward up to compete in playoff games.

Ward's contract situation and limited spring participation make his future feel far less settled than the Browns have publicly indicated.