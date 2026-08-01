The Browns may be overthinking Spencer Fano's path to the starting lineup

The Cleveland Browns needed a left tackle for the future, and they used their first of two first-round picks to get him. Spencer Fano, the top-rated offensive lineman of the Class of 2026, fell right into the Browns' lap like a gift from the football gods.

However, it looks like the Browns aren't ready to put that much on his plate just yet. Instead, they've been rotating him between the first and second teams, alternating with Dawand Jones at left tackle over the first couple of days of training camp.

While it's not unusual to see a rookie, even a first-round pick, work his way up the ladder, it looks like this is a luxury the Browns can't afford right now. They need Fano on the field early and often, and every first-team rep is crucial.

The Browns should stop rotating Spencer Fano with the second team

When asked about this situation, head coach Todd Monken said that the rookies would continue to alternate, adding that even top-10 draft picks like Fano must earn their stripes first:

“I don’t think it’s fair that every day a young player, unless they’ve proven it, goes with the ones, even as highly drafted as Spencer was,” Monken told Cleveland Browns Daily. “The same with the wideouts. They’ve got to earn it. And they’ve all done a great job.”

While Monken's reasoning has merit from a developmental standpoint, offensive line continuity may be the bigger priority for the Browns' new-look offense.

Monken is taking the same approach with the likes of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Still, the Browns are rolling with a brand-new offensive line, and they must get as many reps as they can handle together to get on the same page.

Some scouts and analysts had doubts about Fano's short arms, claiming he'd be better suited to play on the interior in the NFL. Others expressed concerns about how long it would take for him to get used to playing on the left side of the formation after spending the majority of his college days at right tackle.

The only way for the Browns to see what they truly have in Fano is by having him go to war with the starters. He has to be battle-tested, and he has to be out there with his teammates from the jump.

Taking things slowly with first-year players is a smart approach most of the time, but it might be a mistake this time. Dawand Jones is a fine player, but he hasn't been able to stay on the field, and he should be competing for a roster spot — not a starting spot.

Granted, this is just the early stages of training camp, and it's hard to envision a scenario where Fano isn't out there with the starters come Week 1. He's getting to compete against Jared Verse in practice, which is no minor detail.

Nevertheless, this position cannot be evaluated in a vacuum. Fano needs those reps with four new teammates, all of whom must be in sync by the time they take the field on Sept. 13. At this point, not giving Fano as many first-team reps as he can handle might be a disservice.