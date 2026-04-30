As much as some Cleveland Browns fans want to convince themselves that the organization is building the roster around Shedeur Sanders, that's definitely not what it seems. Even if Taylen Green, the Browns' recent sixth-round draft pick, is a developmental gamble who may not pose a threat to start, that's not the type of move a team with an established young quarterback makes.

More than that, head coach Todd Monken comes off as a no-bull type of guy. If he legitimately thought Sanders was his quarterback, he would have said it by now. Instead, the team is playing coy and holding yet another uninspiring quarterback competition.

While Sanders might make the most of the Browns' improved supporting cast this season, the Browns' long-term quarterback situation continues to be a concern. Considering that, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes the Browns could target South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers in the 2027 NFL Draft.

"The Cleveland Browns will have to consider a quarterback if their season ended with the fourth overall draft pick. Shedeur Sanders and toolsy rookie Taylen Green could cause the front office to kick the can down the road for one more year, but this draft range makes that approach difficult to swallow," Sobleski wrote.

LaNorris Sellers could be the Browns' savior in the 2027 NFL Draft

We've already seen what Monken can do with a dual-threat quarterback like Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. Sellers could thrive in Monken's wide-zone running scheme with multiple designed runs per game, and he has a bazooka for an arm. In the right situation, he could turn out to be a very dangerous weapon at the next level.

Consistency will be a point of emphasis for Sellers in his final collegiate season, but he certainly has first-round potential. The Browns will have enough draft capital to move up the board if needed, and with Arch Manning and Dante Moore off the table, getting Sellers makes perfect sense in this hypothetical.

The Browns' best, easiest, and most direct path to contention is that Sanders wins the job in training camp this summer and runs with it. They've given him a new coaching staff and have made major offseason moves to bolster the offensive line and wide receiver groups. He's got the work ethic to make the most of a better situation.

However, even if he shouldn't have fallen to the fifth round in the 2025 draft, Sanders is not an elite athlete, and his decision-making and accuracy (his best traits in college) left plenty to be desired over his first seven starts as a pro.

The Browns will certainly hope that whoever is under center next season will be the long-term answer to their prayers. Still, it's only right to keep an eye on the future, especially given the plethora of quarterback talent that's currently projected for the 2027 draft class.