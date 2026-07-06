The Browns should consider this versatile veteran RB before camp

When it comes to the running back room for the Cleveland Browns, it's evident that Quinshon Judkins will be the starter. Judkins’ rookie season was halted because of an ankle dislocation and fractured fibula, but his first year was promising.

Judkins is a bruising back who should have more room to roam with a better offensive line this coming season, and sidekick Dylan Sampson flashed as a rookie change-of-pace back last year. Sampson would appear to be a viable player to have moving forward as a suitable pass-catcher and player who can break off big plays.

One could argue, though, that Cleveland would benefit from having more of a veteran presence at running back in the year ahead. That sort of player probably wouldn't have a significant role, but it would be sensible to have as a resource for the younger guys, and an added kick-return option could help as well.

To those points, Antonio Gibson was mentioned recently as a possible bargain free agent pickup for NFL teams by Moe Moton of Bleacher Report. Cleveland was not listed as a possible landing spot for Gibson, but the Browns could benefit from Gibson’s services.

"Gibson finished the 2025 campaign with 112 scrimmage yards, a touchdown and two fumbles. With those numbers, he'll have to settle for a modest deal on the open market.

However, Gibson's skill set could be appealing to teams that need a pass-catching specialist in the running back room. He can complement a lead ball-carrier who's limited in the passing game or serve as an insurance policy for a platoon that's missing a proven third-down tailback."

Why the Browns should consider signing Antonio Gibson

Gibson has not been a featured back in recent seasons, and at this juncture, he’d be a complementary piece in the running back room. Gibson hasn't been a full-time starter in a while. Last year, he appeared in just five games because of a torn ACL.

Even so, Gibson remains a viable rotational option, and is capable as a pass-catching threat and return player. He tallied 3,287 career rushing yards through six seasons, and in the three seasons prior to 2025, he had hauled in 117 receptions for 948 yards.

Gibson’s role has largely been predicated on his feel and skill as a receiver. As Moton alluded to, Gibson’s collegiate tenure at Memphis began as a receiver before he moved to running back there.

In today’s NFL, it’s always good to have skilled players that are multifaceted. Gibson fits that mold. With that in mind, it would be smart for the Browns to bring him into the fold, under the assumption he’s all squared away medically.

Plus, Gibson has been a productive kickoff returner who could provide a lift in that area, echoing Moton’s sentiment.

In 2023 and 2024 with the Washington Commanders and then New England Patriots, Gibson averaged 26.6 and then 28.5 yards per kick return in those campaigns. In 2024, Gibson had a kick return for a touchdown as well. Cleveland could benefit from his skill set and quickness as a special teams factor.

Time will tell if the Browns pursue a veteran back like Gibson. Judkins and Sampson should both be heavily involved either way.

With what Gibson has shown in the passing game, coupled with his return chops, nobody would fault the Browns for taking a flyer on him as a team-friendly depth and situational piece.