The Browns should stay far away from the Eagles' latest contract dilemma

The Cleveland Browns moved on from arguably the greatest player in franchise history. Myles Garrett is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams, and while the Browns got a suitable replacement in Jared Verse, their defense clearly took a bit of a hit.

Multiple teams were keeping tabs on Garrett, though it ultimately came down to the Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Eagles insider Jeff Kerr, GM Howie Roseman refused to include Jalen Carter in any trade package, which was ultimately a deal-breaker.

Now, with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reporting that the Eagles are hesitant to give Carter a contract extension, there might be a window of opportunity. Browns GM Andrew Berry is close to Roseman and knows how he operates, so the Browns could reignite their pursuit of the former Georgia Bulldogs star.

But should they?

Jalen Carter's talent isn't the Browns' biggest concern

As talented as Carter is, the Eagles are having second thoughts about him for a reason. His character concerns date back to his college days, with worrisome reports about his work ethic and maturity. His involvement in a fatal 2023 car racing incident even made him slip in the NFL Draft.

Carter has mostly done a good job of staying out of trouble in the NFL. That said, he did spit on Dak Prescott just seconds into the 2025 season, so you never know what he might do next. It makes perfect sense that the Eagles are wary about his contract situation, and if that's the case for his own team, why should anyone else want to pay him?

Moreover, the Browns got an additional first-round pick in the Myles Garrett trade. That asset could be huge if they try to move up on the board to land a quarterback next offseason, or it could be used as another major building block for their roster. Would they really want to give it up to get Carter? Given how Berry and the Browns have used their assets, it just doesn't add up.

Jalen Carter has the potential to be the best defensive tackle in the game. His physical tools are mesmerizing, and the game just comes naturally to him. Again, this isn't a matter of talent, but character and value.

The Browns already have a promising young player at the position in Mason Graham. He'll have to take a big leap in Year 2, now that Garrett isn't by his side, but he's also a former first-round pick on a rookie deal.

The Eagles still have to figure out what to do with their own young star. Carter's a great football player, but he simply may not be worth the overall investment.