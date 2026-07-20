The Browns struck gold with an undrafted rookie: 'Unbelievable skillset'

The 2025 Cleveland Browns were defined by their playoff-caliber defense that was let down by their elementary-school offense. In the NFL, things never stay the same. Either they're improving or they're getting worse. In other words, there's still room for improvement on defense — an obvious declaration after trading away the best defender in the sport.

One of the weak spots for Cleveland last season was their nickel cornerback. The Browns made a few additions at the position, few of whom were quite as intriguing as undrafted free agent Nate Evans. The former Delaware Blue Hen stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 191 pounds. Browns general manager Andrew Berry quickly inked him to a deal right after the NFL Draft concluded.

Evans boasts an impressive resume. After playing sparingly over his first three years with the NC State Wolfpack, he transferred to Delaware and became a key cog for its defense.

If 2024 was a solid debut, 2025 was a coming out party. Evans racked up 38 tackles, a tackle for loss, one sack, eight pass breakups, and three interceptions last year. He capped his college career with an exclamation point as he was named the 2025 68 Ventures Bowl Defensive MVP.

Browns fans will love what one coach said about Nate Evans: "He consistently took away a side of the field"

The tape is promising, but coming from a smaller school like Delaware makes Evans something of an unknown to Browns fans. Here at Dawg Pound Daily, we wanted to change that.

We reached out to Corico Wright, currently the nickelbacks coach at Clemson after spending 2025 with Evans at UD. He gave a glowing review of one of the newest Cleveland Browns, the kind of review that will have fans getting excited for training camp to finally start.

DPD: As a person, what should Browns fans know about Nate Evans as he begins his NFL career? How do those qualities set him up for success?

CW: "Browns fans should know that Nate loves football and loves the process that it takes to be great. Nate will give his all for the Browns every time he touches the field."

DPD: When did you realize Nate had a legitimate chance at the NFL? Was there a specific game, practice, or moment that convinced you?

CW: "When I watched Nate’s high school film and his film from NC State, I immediately knew he had an unbelievable skillset to play corner or nickel. It became more evident when I actually had the opportunity to work with Nate daily, but when game day came and he consistently took away a side of the field and demanded to cover the opponent's best WR in the slot or on the outside, it really became evident for me and our staff at the time."

DPD: What do you believe is the most underrated part of his game, or the trait that will translate quickest to the NFL?

CW: "The things that will translate the quickest right away are Nate’s speed, athleticism, and versatility."

DPD: If you could tell Browns fans one thing about Nate Evans that they won't find in a scouting report, what would it be?

CW: "Nate is very family-oriented and has an unbelievable amount of faith. He is a big animal lover — in particular his two pitbulls that are like his two kids."

DPD: Is there a story, moment, or memory that you think best captures who Nate is, either as a player or as a person? It could be funny, work-related, or simply something that stuck out to you.

CW: "I have a ton of Nate stories. The two stories I’ll tell are how he bought food for his teammates every Thursday and watched extra film with them during the season. He also would always text me late at night about a WR release or stance or a clip he saw from a game or on [Pro Football Focus]."

It's evident through these answers that the Browns added a player in Nate Evans that not only can play his absolute tail off, but is built differently as a human being. He will definitely have his work cut out for him with a considerable group of players competing for the same role, but it's hard to bet against him after the endorsement from coach Wright.

One thing's for sure, as the proud owner of two pitbulls, Evans won't bat an eye when he hears the barking from the Dawg Pound during the preseason opener.