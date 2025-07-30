The Browns' top pick is living up to his draft billing so far in training camp

When the Cleveland Browns decided to trade down from their #2 overall slot in the 2025 NFL Draft, they didn't have to move very far down the board. They were able to get the #5 overall selection as part of the package from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there they selected Mason Graham, a hulking defensive tackle from the University of Michigan.

It's already difficult for a defensive lineman to grab many headlines once they're in the league. They don't generate fantasy points, and a lot of their dirty work goes unnoticed when it comes to plugging holes in the run game and collapsing pockets to help EDGE rushers finish the job.

Add in the fact that the team selected two quarterbacks - one of whom was arguably the most talked-about player in the country - and it's easy for some fans to forget about the Browns' rookie with the highest draft pedigree.

The Browns hope to pair him with Myles Garrett up front, in an effort to bolster a defense that underperformed in 2024, but is nonetheless the strength of the team. Despite the abysmal season that resulted in a 3-14 record, their pass defense finished #12 and the run defense #21 in 2024.

They still allowed the fifth-most points in the league - reflecting a poor offense that set up opposing teams with a lot of short fields via turnovers and stalled drives. There is nothing wrong with bolstering a strength, and if Graham fulfills his potential in the league, he could anchor a dominant Browns defensive line for the next decade.

Browns DL coach gives strong review of Mason Graham's first few training camp practices

Count Jacques Cesaire, the Browns' defensive line coach, as more than pleased with his new toy on defense:

"Mason (Graham) looks great, and the thing I can say about Mason is you can tell right away that he’s a professional. He came back, he’s in great shape, he takes great notes, asks great questions, answers his questions that he’s supposed to, and he’s really starting to understand the scheme ... He’s a playmaker. He’s the fifth pick in the draft for a reason. You can see it out here, the way he moves, how strong he is, the way he rushes and then the way he runs to the ball. I mean, he’s done a great job of getting his shape. That’s the number one thing I can say." Jacques Cesaire

Graham has already turned heads at training camp, including a sack and a forced fumble in just a few practices. The Browns surely hope this is simply a sign of things to come for their top-of-the-draft addition. Expect his game to elevate as he adjusts to NFL competition.

All in all, the Browns' selection of Mason Graham reflects a best-player-available approach. It's hard to fault Andrew Berry when the team has so many holes at different spots on the current roster. While the quarterback drama commands most of the spotlight, Graham will keep quietly going about his business under the radar - for now.

