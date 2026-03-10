The Giants just spent millions on a gamble Browns fans warned against

There weren’t many wins for the Cleveland Browns or their fans in 2025, but one midseason trade continues to age well, even months later at the start of the NFL's free-agent negotiating period.

The Browns were running out of options with cornerback Greg Newsome II, their first-round pick in the 2021 draft who clearly wasn’t trending toward an extension. He struggled with injuries and inconsistent play, and never seemed to carve out a sustainable role as either a nickel or more traditional outside cornerback in Cleveland's defense.

General manager Andrew Berry got ahead of Newsome’s expiring rookie contract via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Tyson Campbell in October, and the results were felt almost immediately.

Campbell was a better fit for Cleveland’s system under former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, giving the Browns the kind of sticky, man-to-man coverage they were coveting opposite Denzel Ward. Berry was also able to reset the books, as Campbell had signed an extension in 2024 and was already under contract through 2028.

As for Newsome? His struggles continued in Jacksonville, and his time there lasted just 13 games. According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, Newsome plans to sign with John Harbaugh and the New York Giants on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million — a number that had Browns and Jaguars fans howling on Tuesday morning.

This could be Greg Newsome II’s last chance to shed the first-round bust label

Considering Newsome’s flop with Jacksonville, he did pretty well for himself with this prove-it deal with the Giants.

He’s about to walk into a world of opportunity, as the Giants just lost starting cornerback Cor'Dale Flott to a multi-year free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans. At $10 million, Newsome projects as Flott’s replacement to start opposite Paulson Adebo as the Giants’ No. 2 cornerback in 2026.

Harbaugh’s definitely taking a gamble here, as Newsome’s struggles in man-to-man coverage on the outside are well documented. He has upside in a more zone-heavy scheme, however, and that’s what the Giants are expected to deploy under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Harbaugh obviously knows Newsome’s game well after battling with the Browns for years in the AFC North as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. He might see something in the 25-year-old that others don’t.

But $10 million for a player who’s been trending in the wrong direction? That's a major risk Browns fans would’ve warned against taking.