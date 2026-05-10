These 2 veteran Browns draft picks may already be running out of time

The Cleveland Browns have operated like a team on a mission this offseason. They've made intentional and aggressive moves, both in free agency and — especially — in the NFL Draft.

It's become quite clear that GM Andrew Berry has a vision, and he's perfectly aligned with what Todd Monken and the new coaching staff need. That's great news for the organization, but not so much for returning veterans whose roster spots may now be up for grabs.

As pointed out by Zac Jackson of The Athletic, several players may no longer be part of the team's plans, and they will have to fight for their roster lives in training camp. Unsurprisingly, defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. and guard Zak Zinter headline that list.

"It’s fair to wonder where Hall and Zinter sit in the team’s future planning. Hall has shown up around the ball when healthy, but a late 2024 injury cost him a big chunk of last season," Jackson wrote. "...A healthy Hall isn’t a starter but can be in the plans, while it’s fair to wonder what Zinter’s future with Cleveland might be."

The Browns’ offseason moves may have put Zak Zinter and Mike Hall Jr. on notice

At the guard position, the Browns re-signed Teven Jenkins and added Zion Johnson in free agency. They also added Elgton Jenkins, who can play left guard or center. That doesn't leave much room for the ever-struggling Zinter, who took second-team reps in April.

As for Hall, he's been a solid rotational piece when healthy, but that hasn't happened often. Mason Graham is going to play as many snaps as he can handle, and adding Kalia Davis to the mix makes life tougher for Hall. Adin Huntington is a versatile player who can contribute in multiple areas, so his roster spot might also be safe.

The Browns' 2024 draft class has been rather underwhelming. Fortunately, they struck gold in both 2025 and 2026, adding multiple starters and potential building blocks. Player development should now be Cleveland's top priority, perhaps even ahead of winning games.

As things stand now, it looks like most of the positional battles are already settled, except for the most important one — quarterback. That doesn't necessarily mean Zinter and Hall will be cut, and even if they are, they should both stay on the bubble as potential practice-squad additions.

However, the bar is much higher in Cleveland for 2026, and there will be no margin for error for those who make the 53-man roster.