The growing buzz around Browns UDFA Logan Fano is impossible to ignore

Sometimes, NFL teams make moves to appease their stars. First-round picks and franchise players get perks most players don't, and while that's not necessarily fair, it's just a part of the gig. That's what happens when you're a difference-maker.

However, that may not be why the Cleveland Browns signed Utah's Logan Fano as an undrafted free agent last week.

While making Spencer Fano, their No. 9 overall draft pick, happy should factor into the equation for Cleveland, Logan Fano has also earned a chance to prove his worth in the league. Considering that, NFL Draft analyst Ryan Fowler recently included Logan Fano on his list of undrafted free agents who could push for a 53-man roster spot this summer.

Logan Fano is starting to generate real momentum ahead of Browns rookie minicamp

Let's get the negative out of the way first, because there isn't much to discuss. His production with the Utes was modest (he amassed 10.5 sacks in his collegiate career), and he has suffered three ACL injuries in seven years. He was healthy over the past two seasons, but he was limited at the NFL Combine because of a hamstring injury.

Availability is the best ability, but when healthy, Fano has proven that he can be a steady contributor on the edge. Like his brother, he's got a relentless motor, an unmatched work ethic, and the type of mauling mentality that will make him put his body on the line on almost every play. What he may lack in technique or talent, he makes up for with never-ending effort and drive, both against the pass and the run.

The Browns entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a sneaky need at pass rusher, and they treated Logan Fano like late-round draft pick by guaranteeing over $300,000 of his rookie contract. He will probably be a developmental prospect or special teams player at first. But he's got the work ethic, athleticism, and discipline to have a long and decent career in the pros, and the Browns were clearly high on him. They'll get their first real look at him on the field during rookie minicamp, beginning May 8.

Also, if having him in town happens to help the team's largest draft investment this year adapt and adjust to life in the NFL, signing both Fano brothers will be well worth it.