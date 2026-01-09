This hidden trend could eliminate Browns head coach candidates fast

A changing of the guard is upon the Cleveland Browns, who are on the hunt for their next head coach after firing Kevin Stefanski. It remains to be seen who will be the heir apparent, though the team will ostensibly leave no stone unturned.

Cleveland has wasted no time exploring its options following Stefanski's dismissal, with some being more unconventional than others. It's refreshing to see them think outside the box rather than the cookie-cutter approach of hiring an outdated retread. They have the right idea, and the 2025 NFL playoff field serves as proof.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is the oldest head coach among the seven NFC postseason representatives. He just turned 46 in November, which Browns general manager Andrew Berry should keep in mind amid the search for Stefanski's successor.

2025 NFC playoff picture makes Browns' ideal head coach criteria clear

Not only are football's best players getting younger, but so are their top sideline generals. Clubs have been more willing to take chances on rising coordinators without extensive experience in recent years, and it's paid dividends. LaFleur's Packers are just one example in his conference — look around the NFC:

Head Coach Team Age as of Jan. 8, 2026 Matt LaFleur Green Bay Packers 46 Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers 46 Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams 39 Ben Johnson Chicago Bears 39 Nick Sirianni Philadelphia Eagles 44 Dave Canales Carolina Panthers 44 Mike Macdonald Seattle Seahawks 38

Now, this isn't to say these guys will age poorly as soon as their 47th birthday hits. It's quite the opposite, actually. The point is that these franchises were ahead of the curve rather than behind it, and the Browns have an opportunity to do the same.

As the saying goes, it's better to be three hours too soon than a minute late. Why not bring an up-and-comer to grow with a youthful Browns squad? There is proof of concept here.

It's worth mentioning Stefanski was 37 and had only one season of play calling on his resume when the Browns brought him on board in 2020. So, Cleveland has shown it isn't risk-averse. Despite the unceremonious exit, the move proved fruitful early in their partnership.

Stefanski led the Browns to snapping a 17-year playoff drought and securing their first playoff win since 1994 in his inaugural campaign. They posted two 11-win seasons and were tied for the league's ninth-best record through four years under him before things hit a snag. He deservedly took home two Coach of the Year Awards.