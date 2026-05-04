This intriguing trade target should top the Browns’ summer wish list

Kudos are in order for Browns general manager Andrew Berry, as he did a masterful job rebuilding the franchise's lackluster offense one savvy move after another this offseason. Cleveland's entire offense, save for the quarterback position, has been completely revamped — a welcome and necessary development after a truly miserable 2025 season.

A popular name on the trade block in recent months could prove to be a worthy addition for the Browns as they aim to field a complete offense in Todd Monken's inaugural season as head coach. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet as the No. 3 player on his trade block big board, and his fit for the Browns makes too much sense for Andrew Berry not to at least inquire.

When you take a gander at Monken's history, a clear trend emerges for his offensive preferences. In 2025, the Baltimore Ravens used two tight ends on nearly 36% of their plays, the third-highest rate in the league. Armed with two difference-makers at the position in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, the Ravens made it work to great success.

Cole Kmet can fill the Mark Andrews role for Todd Monken in Cleveland

Should Monken wish to go back to the well that has worked for him in the past, he will need to find his Cleveland Browns version of Mark Andrews. Enter: Cole Kmet. For all of Harold Fannin Jr.'s athletic prowess and mismatch ability, he lacks the size and strength to be as effective in the run game. Kmet, at 6'6" and 257 pounds, represents everything Fannin Jr. lacks in droves.

The pairing would be a near carbon copy of the Andrews–Likely one that helped the Ravens to immense success over the last few years. Kmet saw his playing time decrease with the Bears' 2025 first-round draft pick Colston Loveland coming to town. Chicago continued to send mixed messages to the former Notre Dame star by selecting Sam Roush in the third round this year. The clock is ticking, and the Browns are uniquely positioned to make a move.

While Knox predicts the asking price to be a fifth-round draft pick in 2027, the Browns would be wise to try something a little different. The all-too-uncommon player-for-player trade could actually benefit both parties perfectly.

The Bears' most glaring need on defense remains their EDGE position. They opted to bypass the position entirely in the draft, to the shock of many of their fans. They are currently slotted to start Dayo Odeyingbo opposite Montez Sweat. Odeyingbo, however, tore his Achilles in November, complicating his timeline.

The Browns happen to have a rock-solid EDGE player in Isaiah McGuire who is in the last year of his rookie deal and may be amenable to a change of scenery to get him on the field more often. McGuire is currently stuck behind starters Myles Garrett and Alex Wright, and his path to the field grew more cluttered with the team's hefty investment in undrafted free agents Logan Fano and, to a lesser extent, Tyreak Sapp.

The trade would appear to be a win-win for both sides, and one could assume the players involved would be happy as well. In any case, Browns fans should keep a close eye on Cole Kmet, as he would be an excellent addition to the offense at an understated position of need.