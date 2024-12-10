This one stat shows Myles Garrett has a leg up on T.J. Watt in DPOY race
If there's been one thing about the 2024 Cleveland Browns team that fans have thankfully been able to root for, its individual performances that have been so good they've been almost distracting from the dumpster fire of a season. Almost.
With Jameis Winston's performances against teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, or Jerry Jeudy's fun revenge performance against the Denver Broncos, or even Nick Chubb's return to play after missing an entire year coming back from knee surgery, Cleveland's been as fun as they've been miserable to watch.
One player that's had some electric performances throughout the season is reigning DPOY Myles Garrett. The defensive edge who is about to wrap up his 8th season with the Browns and in the league is up to 11 sacks on the season in addition three forced fumbles.
Myles Garrett remains among the top defensive edges in the league in one stat
Garrett is one of the most consistent Browns players on defense, and he's been able to swing games in the past with his pressures and ability to force turnovers on opposing teams' quarterbacks. He even had a sack on Russell Wilson in Week 14 that could have helped the Browns get within one score of Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter, showing he's still got the clutch gene.
One specific stat, shared by ESPN's Seth Walder on X/Twitter the day after the Browns' loss to the Steelers, shows that he has one of the best pass rush win rates at the defensive edge position in addition to one of the best pressure rates at that position in the entire league.
He sits amongst some other elite edge rushers in the league, such as Trey Hendrickson, Danielle Hunter, and Micah Parsons. Hendrickson's name has been mentioned often in the DPOY conversation this season, so to see Garrett in his realm on the plot chart means he's remained just as dominant this season despite injuries hindering him earlier in the year.
Funnily enough, a thorn in Garrett's side - T.J. Watt - finds himself somewhat lower on the list in pressure rate and in pass rush win rate. He's in the lower right quadrant of the chart, which is surprising considering he's also been mentioned as a favorite to net a DPOY win this season.
Garrett had taken exception with Watt missing Garrett being presented with the award last season, and with the fact that Watt seemed to imply on social media after the win was announced that he was "used" to losing awards he should have won. He netted three sacks in the Browns' first game against the Steelers in Week 12 and one in Week 14, while Watt had zero sacks.
Watt leads the league in forced fumbles and is generally considered one of the best linebackers in the NFL. But other names should be brought up in the DPOY conversation as much as his is - especially Hendrickson, and potentially even Garrett. Pass rush win rate doesn't lie.