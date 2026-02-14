This overlooked free-agent WR could be Browns’ missing piece

It’s no secret that Todd Monken and the Cleveland Browns will be seeking upgrades at wide receiver this offseason. Jerry Jeudy regressed in Year 2 of his contract extension, and both Isaiah Bond and Cedric Tillman are fringe full-time players at the position.

Most are eyeing the 2026 NFL Draft as the Browns’ most likely solution, potentially with the sixth overall pick. Cleveland also holds Jacksonville’s selection at No. 24 overall, and it would be a major surprise if the Browns leave Day 1 without a WR who not only fits Todd Monken’s system, but has WR1 upside.

Cleveland figures to test the waters in free agency, but the general consensus is that this is a year to seek an alternate route. Colts WR Alec Pierce, for example, currently carries a projected market value north of $20 million per year, and for a borderline No. 1 wideout, that doesn’t feel like smart business for a rebuilding team like Cleveland.

The Browns would be much better off eying the second-tier of free agents at the wide receiver position, and double-dipping in the draft. And while fans are free to dream for the big-name score like George Pickens, there’s a more realistic target for the Browns who would come at a fraction of the cost.

Browns could solve two problems with one affordable WR move

The Seattle Seahawks made what seemed like a low-key move prior to last year’s NFL trade deadline, and it wound up spearheading a Super Bowl run.

Shaheed established himself as a versatile chess piece for the New Orleans Saints after making their roster in 2022 as an undrafted rookie. He’s since grown into one of the better downfield receivers in the game, averaging over 11.3 yards per reception in all five of his pro seasons.

His speed added a new dimension to Seattle’s offense this year both as a receiver and gadget rusher. His biggest impact came on special teams, though, as he scored three touchdowns as a returner from Week 10 on; Shaheed opened Seattle’s division round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers by taking the opening kickoff 95 yards to the house.

Shaheed would be a major addition for the Browns, because he would help them in two areas. He’s the type of speedy, versatile receiver that Monken covets on offense, and his special teams prowess goes without saying; Shaheed alone would transform one of the NFL’s worst kick and punt return units overnight (Cleveland ranked 31st on kickoffs and tied for 26th on punts in 2025).

Rashid Shaheed has not dropped a pass since November 26th, 2023 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vreatcga7l — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) January 22, 2026

Maybe the best part about this idea is the cost. Shaheed obviously doesn’t profile as your typical No. 1 wide receiver, like Pickens. He’s expected to be a cheaper option as a result, with Spotrac projecting a market-value deal of three years at $42.3 million.

Committing around $15 million per year to a former undrafted rookie might seem like a steep price, especially for a Browns team that will have to resort to contract restructures in the coming weeks to clear enough space to sign free agents and draft picks. But Shaheed would kill two birds with one stone in Cleveland, and his downfield ability would pair well with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, if he’s indeed the guy to start 2026.

The Browns could be more aggressive in Monken’s first offseason than fans think, and they could prove to fans just how serious they are by taking a run at the 27-year-old Shaheed.