This projected Day 2 cornerback could be a steal for the Browns

There's been plenty of discussion among Cleveland Browns fans about who they should draft in the upcoming NFL Draft, which starts on April 23. The team holds the No. 6 and No. 24 picks of the first round. While we've heard over and over again that the team should take a wide receiver or offensive lineman, there are multiple areas of the Browns' roster that need upgrades.

One area of need is on defense at the cornerback position. While Cleveland has an All-Pro like Denzel Ward and recently acquired veteran Tyson Campbell, they still need to find some more talent. There are many quality corners available at this vital position, so the Browns will have a good opportunity to pick a good player. The field of talent includes corners like Mansoor Delane, D'Angelo Ponds, and Brandon Cisse.

Another name is Colton Hood from Tennessee, who has the skill set that the Browns may really value. He's an aggressive player who likes making contact, tracks the ball well, and likes to tackle. He would be ideal for a team like Cleveland that wants to play tight coverage and physically control the game on defense. Recently, ESPN listed Hood as one of the top prospects at 100 different skills and traits. They described Hood as being the most physical cover corner in the draft.

This physical cornerback could bring a much-needed edge to the Browns’ secondary

Most NFL Draft projections have Hood being drafted anywhere from the late first round to the third round. His college career included stops at three different schools. He started at Auburn but was redshirted his first season. The following year, he went over to Colorado and played primarily in a backup role behind last year's No. 2 draft pick, Travis Hunter, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. This season he took his talents back to Tennessee, where he showcased his skills on center stage.

He had 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for losses, one interception, and eight pass deflections. He also forced a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown while playing at Tennessee. Hood's strength lies in his ability to disrupt his opponent from the time he releases off the line of scrimmage. He also has a knack for tracking the ball and getting downhill against the run.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Hood ran a solid 4.44 40-yard dash and had an impressive 40.5-inch vertical jump. That speed, combined with his superb athleticism, could be an ideal match for the Browns.

Cleveland had a good defense a season ago. However, adding depth in the secondary should be a priority. Grabbing Hood in this draft would be a good step for Cleveland in strengthening that bench, and eventually Hood could move into one of the starting corner roles.