This versatile Browns draft target could unlock new possibilities on defense

The defensive outlook for the Cleveland Browns is a much better one going into next season than on the offensive side of the ball. Cleveland has impact players at each level of its defense, and there’s less to address there.

Cleveland could still use reinforcements at cornerback and, from a general perspective, depth is always something to keep in mind. In addition to that, in today’s league no team can have enough players who can cover and help create turnovers on defense.

To those points, perhaps a player for Cleveland to target in the draft is Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis, who has been a popular Day 2 pick for the Browns in expert mock drafts.

Matt Bowen of ESPN labeled Louis as the top coverage linebacker in the 2026 class.

"Louis has sub-package upside due to his play speed and coverage traits. He closes windows as a zone defender, and he can match in coverage and find the ball downfield. Louis had six interceptions and seven pass breakups over the past two seasons."

This hybrid defender could give the Browns a new weapon in coverage packages

Louis is a very intriguing prospect, given how fluid he is in space. As the aforementioned Bowen expressed, Louis profiles as a player that should fit well on passing downs.

Over the past two collegiate campaigns, Louis made his presence felt as an impact starter, thanks to his speed/range and instincts. He had 182 tackles over the last two years, including 24 for loss, and from a coverage standpoint, Louis having six interceptions and seven pass breakups (as Bowen noted) over that time was impressive.

In the 2024 season, he posted four interceptions. For a linebacker, he definitely pops as a coverage player. With Cleveland, he could potentially be another playmaker that could wreak havoc on passing downs with his combination of quickness, recognition and wide-ranging skill set to cover in a number of ways.

Louis thrives as a player that can drive on the ball from his ability to read plays, and his ball skills could make him a valuable package player for Cleveland alongside Carson Schwesinger, Grant Delpit and others against the pass. Louis is an intelligent diagnoser of what opponents are often trying to do, and if he’s used properly, could generate splash plays regularly.

Now, there are concerns involving Louis' size and role.

He’s listed at close to 6-feet and 220 pounds, according to NFL.com. That can result in him being compromised at times in the run game because of an inability to get off and take on blocks. Opponents will surely recognize that, and if Louis either doesn’t diagnose plays early, or if he can’t maneuver around blockers, those issues could potentially limit his effectiveness against the run.

A defensive staff will need to find ways to maximize him, and not likely just play him as a linebacker in all of his snaps.

When it comes to his possible outlook with the Browns, Mike Rutenberg and company could realistically involve Louis as a third safety and/or a big nickel type of player to factor in with Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman (who is a restricted free agent) and others. Louis’ varying coverage abilities, speed and instincts could be suited well in those types of roles, and with his fluidity in space, he could become a true X-factor for Cleveland for stretches.

Louis is a prospect that appears to have some variance regarding where he could be taken, especially given some uncertainty with his role. But with his speed, coverage and blitzing prowess, he could be a defensive playmaker for Cleveland to consider at either No. 39 or No. 70 overall. A fall to Cleveland’s current fourth round selection at No. 107 would seem unlikely, but if he were to fall there, that’d be a sensible consideration as well.

Speed kills, and with Louis’ skill set as a player that can help generate turnovers and rush the passer with his explosion, he could turn into quite the draft steal.