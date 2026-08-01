Todd Monken has the perfect reason for Browns rookies rotating with the second unit

In 2018, Hue Jackson was mostly mocked for claiming that Cleveland Browns players needed to "earn the stripes" on their helmets before the team would apply the decal. The fact that they were coming off a winless season certainly didn't help matters. While it's easy to dismiss, football coaches are ultimately in the motivation business — from numberless jerseys to special jerseys to an ax in wood — their bag of tricks knows no end.

This theme made it seem pretty obvious why the Browns' new head coach Todd Monken had the rookies, including first- and second-rounders, alternating between the starting and backup groups at training camp. Even if it seems silly, it's easy to see why players entering their first real practices at the NFL level need to earn their spot in the starting lineup.

Surprisingly, however, Monken has other reasons, and they make a ton of sense. After being asked a question that assumed the logic behind the pecking order, Monken enlightened fans and media alike with his thought process.

"If we’re going to rotate the quarterbacks and rotate the left tackle," Monken said, "it makes sense to me with the receivers to stay, so every other day they get work with the other quarterback. If we moved them together, in my mind, that doesn’t give us the ability to really see what we want to see in terms of development. We want them to get reps and continue to develop and build their confidence.

"At the same time, I think it’s important for multiple players to go against Jared Verse, I think it’s important for multiple linemen to go against multiple defensive linemen, or the young wideouts have to go against some of the best corners in the NFL and have days where they don’t go against those guys. I think that’s important for their development, to have days of confidence building.”

Todd Monken's rookie rotation strategy makes perfect sense

Imagine being an NFL rookie and having to block 6-foot-4, 265-pound hell-raiser Jared Verse down after down. If Spencer Fano is subjected to that, it could help him improve his game against one of the game's best, but it could also have the reverse effect of destroying his confidence. Not every EDGE player is Jared Verse. They come in all shapes, sizes, and skill sets.

The best thing for Fano's development, as well as the other offensive tackles on the roster, is to get some work against Verse but also experience different players across from them, like Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, and the Browns' reserve defensive ends. Going against fellow rookies might lead to some "easier" wins for Spencer Fano, but those "days of confidence building," as Monken calls them, are crucial to a player's career.

The same can be said for KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. The Browns boast one of the league's top cornerback duos in Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell. Getting open against them proves difficult for perhaps even the NFL's best receiver, Ja'Marr Chase. Now, a rookie who can't seem to find separation might start to let doubt creep in. Mixing it up, however, keeps things fresh and ensures no youngster experiences a damaging amount of losses this early on.

This kind of forethought is a breath of fresh air from Monken. While he cheekily leans into the swashbuckling ol' ball coach persona he has become known for, developments like these go a long way toward displaying his emotional intelligence and how he will connect with his players. While it doesn't guarantee success in the win column, it's not a bad place to start.