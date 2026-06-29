Todd Monken's biggest challenge has nothing to do with the Browns' QB battle

When the Cleveland Browns hired the 60-year-old Todd Monken as their head coach and immediately started making big moves and financial commitments to veteran offensive linemen, it felt like GM Andrew Berry was embracing more of a reload than a full-on rebuild in 2026.

That mindset changed drastically, of course, when Berry traded Myles Garrett for a package that included 25-year-old edge Jared Verse and three future draft picks. Cleveland has since shifted into more of a develop-now, win-later mode, and that changes the discussion around its top position battles entering training camp — especially quarterback.

Browns fans have been debating Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson for months, and after Monken mercifully names his Week 1 starter during camp, those debates will only pick up steam and rage on.

But as Albert Breer wrote for Sports Illustrated on Monday, Monken’s quarterback decision will ultimately have nothing to do with how his first year as an NFL head coach is judged by his bosses.

“When it comes to the Browns, there’s been lots of focus on Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson,” Breer wrote. “I get it. But I think there’s a good chance the quarterback for 2027 isn’t on the roster yet, and that the long-term fate of the current regime rides more on the development of the core from after the Travis Hunter trade—with the progress from Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham, Harold Fannin Jr., Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, KC Concepcion, Spencer Fano, Denzel Boston and Austin Barber crucial to that.”

Todd Monken's success in Cleveland will be measured by player development, not the QB competition

It’s hard to argue with Breer’s overall point. The Browns had one of the worst QB rooms in football last season. It was certainly bold to leave the new head coach with the exact same group this year, with the only addition being sixth-round draft pick Taylen Green. Monken should get a pass if the Browns’ quarterback play continues to struggle in 2026.

What team leadership will be watching closely is how Monken develops the young talent around the quarterback. Breer mentioned young defensive stars like Schwesinger and Graham, but Monken was brought back to Cleveland for one main reason: to fix an offense that had cratered in the final two years of the Kevin Stefanski era.

We’re only through the spring portion of the offseason, but so far, Monken appears to be doing his job. He’s been vocal and hands-on during organized team workouts. His messaging has also been extremely refreshing, and already appears to be resonating with the team’s top young players.

Some of the most impressive work of Monken’s career came in the college ranks, where as a head coach he helped turn a once 0-12 Southern Miss program into a nine-win team in the span of just three years. He also won a pair of national titles as the offensive coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs.

His unique ability to connect with today’s young players, as a coach with more of an old-school vibe, speaks volumes. It's what could ultimately end up deciding the fate of his Browns tenure over these next few years.