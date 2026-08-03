Todd Monken singles out 'underrated' Browns defender early in camp

Day 1 of training camp usually gives us standard, regurgitated coach-speak. Nobody expects groundbreaking news during the first non-padded session of July. However, Head coach Todd Monken gave Cleveland fans something real to chew on right out of the gate.

With veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins sidelined for the opening practice, extra reps opened up across the defensive front. Instead of focusing on the temporary loss of a starter, Monken showered praise on the young talent stepping into the spotlight.

In an exclusive interview with ClevelandBrowns.com, Monken went out of his way to highlight defensive linemen Mike Hall Jr., Mason Graham, Jared Verse, and Alex Wright. His assessment painted a picture of a front four built on sheer get-off speed and relentless rotation.

Interior havoc: Mike Hall Jr. and Mason Graham step up

When news broke that Collins was sitting out, secondary concerns could have easily dominated the discourse. Instead, second-year defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. immediately hijacked the narrative by putting on a show.

Hall was widely noted as one of the standout performers of Day 1. His signature burst off the snap was on full display in team drills, leaving interior linemen reaching for air. Monken specifically paired Hall’s quickness with high praise for rookie Mason Graham, noting that both players bring rare, disruptive traits to the middle of the line.

"Mike and Mason, along with when Maliek’s back, you’re talking about guys who can really get off the football to create havoc," Monken said.

Interior pressure changes the entire math for opposing offenses. It gives quarterbacks zero room to step up when edge rushers turn the corner. If Hall and Graham can consistently collapse the A-gap, offensive guards across the AFC North are in for a very stressful autumn.

The 'underrated' edge: Alex Wright’s growing role

While the interior speed got early buzz, Monken saved his highest individual praise for defensive end Alex Wright.

Monken specifically labeled Wright as "so underrated as a player," admitting he had been keeping close tabs on Wright even back when Monken was calling plays in Baltimore. That level of recognition from an offensive mind speaks volumes about what Wright puts on tape.

With newly acquired edge rusher Jared Verse commanding attention on the opposite side, Wright provides Cleveland with a heavy-handed, set-the-edge physical presence. He can swallow up outside zone runs and still push the pocket on third down.

Having the head coach publicly champion him on Day 1 confirms that Wright is locked into a massive rotational role for 2026.

The bottom line

It is only Day 1, so let us not start dreaming of anything crazy just yet. Training camp hype must always be taken with a healthy dose of July reality. Still, Monken's comments offer an encouraging look at how Mike Rutenberg's defense intends to operate.

Instead of relying on a single individual superstar to carry the pass rush, Cleveland is stacking a deep, high-motor front that can keep fresh legs on the field for four quarters. The young core looks hungry, explosive, and ready to make life miserable for opposing backfields this season.