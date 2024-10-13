Top 3 Eagles to watch in Week 6 matchup against the Browns
By Britt Gerken
The Cleveland Browns face the Philadelphia Eagles this week. The Browns hope to improve to 2-4 while the Eagles are hoping to get to 3-2.
This season hasn't gone the way either team hoped and thought it would. The Eagles entered this season being the favorite to win their division and had the third best overall odds to win the Super Bowl.
The Eagles, who are currently in third place in their division, have an extremely talented roster. With that being said, these three players stand out as having the potential to play a key role in this week's game.
Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is a dual threat quarterback. In the first four games of the year, Hurts has ran a minimum of eight times in a game. He will make the Browns account for him in the run game.
Hurts also has the ability to hurt you through the air as well, throwing for 930 yards with a completion percentage of 68.2 percent. The Eagles have been without receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith for parts of the season due to injuries, which has limited the Eagles' offensive success and consistency.
With the Eagles coming off of their bye and with both receivers being on track to play this week, Hurts has the potential to be exceptionally dangerous.
AJ Brown
Brown plays a huge role in the Eagles' offense. He has the ability to completely take over a game and to create huge chunk plays.
In his lone game this year he caught five balls for 119 yards and a touchdown. His longest catch of the game was for 67 yards.
With Brown trending towards playing this week, look for the Eagles to feature him in their offense. This could be a huge matchup that the Eagles try to exploit with Denzel Ward being injured and with Martin Emerson not being as effective this year as in previous years.
Zack Baun
Zack Baun has turned himself into a productive linebacker. The Eagles signed Baun this offseason to a one year deal.
Prior to this year, Baun had never had a season with over thirty total tackles. So far on the year, Baun has twenty-nine solo tackles and fourteen assisted tackles. He is also the team leader in sacks with two.
The Browns, who have been awful offensively this year, will need to know where Baun is and have a plan to make sure he is blocked. Doing this will go a long way to help set the Browns up for success on offense.