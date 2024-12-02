Top WR prospect just made the Browns' draft strategy more interesting
With the Cleveland Browns sitting at 3-8 and with a gauntlet of a schedule still left for them to play in 2024, it's clear that the team isn't destined for a playoff run. In fact, it's fair to say that only mock drafts and college football are on the minds of most Browns fans who hope the team's front office doesn't fumble the draft in 2025.
That's a fair concern to have as a Browns fan - the quarterback class in 2025 isn't stellar, and Cleveland is also clearly in need of some younger, cheaper reinforcements across the board. Jameis Winston may very well play himself into a starting role next season, but it might not be with Cleveland since they're so tied up with cap space dedicated to Deshaun Watson.
But, assuming they keep Winston on and try to build around him - finding younger wide receivers to compliment his game, and adding more protection up front for Winston who loves to take his time in the pocket - this draft would suit the Browns well. There's plenty of talent on the O-line and at WR that they can take a look at, and with the college football season starting to wrap up, it's becoming more clear what players will be seeking to take their talents to the next level.
One player - Luther Burden III - just added his name to that category.
Burden III declares for NFL Draft
Burden, the best WR prospect in all of college football, just declared for the NFL Draft. Burden told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday before the Browns' primetime game against the Broncos that he'd be entering the draft and missing out on Missouri's bowl game to prepare for the combine.
Burden is going to be one of three major wide receiving targets teams are clamoring to take in the first round. Travis Hunter, the dual threat phenom from Colorado, will likely go first overall in the draft. That leaves Tetairoa McMillan and Burden as the top two traditional receivers left after Hunter. Burden would slide in perfectly to any team seeking an additional receiver capable of breaking off huge gains on shorter passes.
That would definitely jive well with Cedric Tillman and Jerry Jeudy, two receivers likely to be back on the Browns' roster in 2025. With Elijah Moore likely departing in free agency, it'll be great if the Browns are able to immediately replace his production with a first round talent like Burden. With 2,263 receiving yards in just three seasons with the Tigers under his belt, he seems ready for a big role with a team like the Browns looking to maintain a talented and youthful wide receiving corp.