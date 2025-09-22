Tough blow: Dawand Jones’ pivotal prove-it season ends with knee surgery

The Browns are one day removed from an improbable 13-10 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers, but they were waiting to hear the status of offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who exited after just four snaps after getting undercut by a defender.

On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski unfortunately announced Jones will need knee surgery that will end his season. He also mentioned they plan on sending the play into the NFL to ensure it was a legal play.

Dawand Jones needs season-ending knee surgery

This is a tough blow for both the Browns and Jones, as he was the only Week 1 starting offensive lineman who was under the age of 30 and under contract past this season. Jones had once shown strong traits in pass protection in his rookie year, but injuries kept him off the field and affected his ability to get in proper shape for games. Heading into 2025, there was plenty of optimism that Jones would be able to return to his rookie form and instill hope that he can be a long-term starting tackle in Cleveland.

It will be the third-straight season that ends in surgery for Jones, and that's coming off an arthroscopic procedure done before the season. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the Browns will be able to plan on Jones being a staple of the offensive line going forward, but that doesn't mean his days in Cleveland are over.

In the short term, Cornelius Lucas can basically guarantee he will start every game he's healthy for the remainder of the season. Should Jack Conklin get back on the field, Lucas can man the side opposite the former All-Pro and provide a decent solution. In the event Conklin continues to struggle with health, KT Leveston will be thrust into a starting role. Leveston was acquired at the end of camp from the Rams after they came into town for the preseason finale as a seventh-round pick from a year ago.

The long-term ramifications are much more important here, as the Browns could have an entirely new offensive line from Week 1 this year to Week 1 next year. Perhaps they have to think about delaying a quarterback solution to revamp the room, or retain someone like Wyatt Teller, who was thought to be in his final year on the team.

