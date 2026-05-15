Week 6 could be the moment Browns fans have been waiting for on Shedeur Sanders

The 2025 season must have been a rollercoaster of emotions for Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. In his final appearance as a collegian, Sanders watched his Colorado Buffaloes get skunked in the Alamo Bowl by the BYU Cougars. No matter, though, since Sanders was off to the NFL in just four short months. Then, NFL decision-makers delivered one of the most emphatic doses of humble pie in recent memory.

A player who many truly expected to be off the board in the first round fell, and fell, and fell. The Browns ended his suffering at pick No. 144 — nearly 50 slots after Dillon Gabriel, the first rookie quarterback they selected in the same class. In any case, Sanders's reputation preceded him. He brought gobs of hype to Cleveland and provided the trademark Browns hope has become synonymous with the region.

It took until Week 11 before Sanders was thrust onto the field for his debut. The results against the AFC North-rival Baltimore Ravens were not pretty. In fact, they were horrifying. In a game that the Browns only lost by seven points, Sanders completed 4-of-16 passes for 47 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception — a performance that produced a 13.5 passer rating. The shine wore off quickly.

With the Browns' first of two showdowns with the Ravens set for Week 6, the contest represents a prime yardstick game for Shedeur Sanders.

A second crack at Baltimore could change everything for Shedeur Sanders

The vaunted Baltimore defense has been more bark than bite in recent years. In fact, the 2025 outfit that gave Sanders such problems was ranked 18th in points allowed and 24th in yards. In any case, the heavy hitters are still around. Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, and Marlon Humphrey are joined by fellow AFC North tormentor Trey Hendrickson — a-more-than-formidable unit to test where Sanders is at in his development.

It is often overlooked that a quarterback can show he's worthy of being the franchise guy even if the team doesn't win. Look no further than the 2020 Cincinnati Bengals, who were 2–7–1 when Joe Burrow tore his ACL as a rookie. No one had any doubts about his ability to lead the team into the future, and he delivered on that promise. Sanders will have the exact same opportunity.

He'll be helped by the vast reinforcements the Browns are employing on offense this year. The offensive line should be markedly better than the unit that Sanders was afforded as a rookie. What's more, the receiving corps received a double dose of dynamite in the form of top-tier youngsters KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

If 2026 provides the Cleveland Browns and their fans absolutely anything, it must be a definitive answer on Shedeur Sanders as a franchise quarterback. Entering the 2027 NFL Draft with uncertainty at the most important position would be, with only slight hyperbole, a catastrophe. In a treacherous six-game slate to begin the season, there is no game more pivotal for Shedeur Sanders than the Week 6 tilt against Baltimore.

If he is to seize the moment, he'd better start by winning the quarterback competition with Deshaun Watson (and Dillon Gabriel) first.