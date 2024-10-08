What resolution of latest Deshaun Watson lawsuit means for Browns
The latest lawsuit brought against Deshaun Watson has reportedly been resolved, with all parties reaching an anonymous settlement according to a new report from ProFootballTalk.
PFT explains in its article that, because the accuser settled with Watson and left the resolution confidential, Watson will not be investigated by the NFL. Because it's confidential, that means the accuser did not cooperate with the league or trigger an investigation by the league.
Because of this, the Cleveland Browns are unable to use any potential suspension from the league as an excuse to void any money in his five-year, $230 million contract. While Cleveland seems content to keep Watson under center moving forward, it feels improbable that the team didn't think about taking this course of action. That's especially true since they literally adjusted his contract so they could use this suit and void that money.
So, as of now, it seems that Cleveland is still stuck with its mistake in Watson for the next two seasons, at least. The team knew the risk it was taking in dealing for Watson - risking draft capital, risking its cap space, and risking inflexibility with a no-trade clause featured in his contract. They took the chance and are paying the price for it.
Stefanski, players stand by Watson
After another backbreaking loss in Week 5, this time to the burdgeoning Washington Commanders, head coach Kevin Stefanski came right out and said the words that many Browns fans did not want to hear: we are not looking to make a change at quarterback.
The O-line has been atrocious and injured, and Watson was sacked seven times, so he clearly had little confidence in the time he had in the pocket when it was clean long enough to let him actually survey his options on the field. But, he's been multiple steps slow to making decisions and literally steps slow when trying to escape the pocket. That's not led to many wins.
Others in the Browns organization defended Watson as well, with WR Amari Cooper saying after the game to reporters that he isn't the problem, and that the other players on offense could be better. That's fair, and again points a clear finger at the O-line who allowed too many pressures to count on Sunday. But, he missed Cooper on open passes down the field several times in the game, and small misreads like that add up.