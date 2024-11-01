Who are the announcers and referees for Browns v. Chargers in Week 9?
The Cleveland Browns are home once again in Week 9, this time set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns are 2-6 and looking to get another win under their belt ahead of their Week 10 bye, while the Chargers are just staying afloat in an AFC West currently dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cleveland's been showering Justin Herbert with compliments all week leading up to the game, saying his arm talent is elite and how difficult it can be to defend against him. The Chargers have had a weird season so far, not necessarily having any breakout moments but not necessarily losing, either. With a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh looking to form chemistry between himself and Herbert, it makes sense that it's been more of a feel out season so for for Los Angeles.
Perhaps the Dodgers World Series victory will rub off on them soon.
The Browns on the flip side are just looking to keep any hopes of a miraculous postseason push alive with a win. Cleveland has experience with making that sort of push with a backup quarterback subbing in for an injured Deshaun Watson - Joe Flacco led the team to the AFC Wild Card game last season after Watson went down again. But, the offense has to step up.
Cleveland might also look completely different in their next game after the bye week - the trade deadline is Nov. 5, and there's already been rumblings that Za'Darius Smith is available for contending teams looking to shore up their defensive lines.
Read more: Latest Za'Darius Smith update hints Browns trade is on the horizon
The team's defense has been top 10 all season long, but now without Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and potentially no Denzel Ward, it'll be the D-line that will have to get stops in Week 9 against a great Chargers offense.
So, who will be announcing this must win game for the Browns against the Chargers? Let's dive into that.
Announcers for Browns vs. Chargers:
- Network: CBS
- Play by play: Spero Dedes
- Color commentator: Adam Archuleta
Spero Dedes is back to cover this Browns contest alongside Adam Archuleta. Dedes is a well known voice to basketball and football fans alike, covering a variety of contests throughout both sports' seasons. Archuleta is a former player turned analyst for CBS Sports who regularly gets partnered with Dedes to call NFL games.
Referees for Browns vs. Chargers:
Bill Vinovich will be refereeing the Week 9 game between the Chargers and Browns. Vinovich is a true veteran, having been a referee for the NFL since 2001. He's been lead referee in seven games so far this season. Unfortunately for the Browns, it seems like Vinovich calls a lot of penalties on the home teams this season - home squads have just a 28.57 winning percentage with Vinovich on the field.