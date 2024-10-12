Who are the announcers and referees for Browns v. Eagles in Week 6?
The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in the last game of its three game road trip in Week 6. Lincoln Financial Field is sure to be rocking as Philadelphia takes aim at Cleveland to right itself and get back into contention for the NFC East.
The Browns are simply looking for a win. There's no divisional standings incentive behind this game, but Cleveland just desperately needs to piece together a good game start to finish against a beatable Eagles squad. However, Philadelphia is coming off a bye week, and the team is 3-0 under head coach Nick Sirianni after a break.
Cleveland will have to come out fast in this one to throw Philadelphia off. While rest is great in the NFL, the Browns have been going through a gauntlet of games that sets it up well to try and win against a very talented Eagles squad. The team will have to rely on Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and David Njoku to lead the passing game to scores and a win, while the defense just has to keep up its dominance and pressure Jalen Hurts in the pocket.
The game will be broadcasted on FOX, and you can find all information on how to catch the game either through cable or through streaming here. But, if you're curious about who will be calling that game on FOX as well as who will be refereeing the game, we've got you covered.
Announcers for Browns v. Eagles
- Network: FOX
- Play by play: Kenny Albert
- Color commentary: Jonathan Vilma
- Sideline reporter: Megan Olivi
Albert is a veteran announcers with a unique play-by-play voice and style, while Vilma is a former NFL player for the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets. He is now a regular color commentator for the sport. Olivi is a multi-sport reporter, doing sideline work for the NFL and reporting for UFC fights. Hopefully, there's no need for Olivi to break out her fighting words, so to speak, in this contest.
Referee for Week 6
Lead referee: Shawn Hochuli (10 years of experience)
Hochuli will be calling penalties and monitoring the game this week between the Browns and Eagles. Hochuli has called more penalties against the away team than the home team in 2024 at a ratio of 25-32. He has called 14.25 penalties per game, slightly higher than the league average of 13.08 per game this season.