How to watch Browns vs. Eagles with and without cable
The 1-4 Cleveland Browns are going up against the 2-2 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, looking to end a two game losing streak and get back on track in a tumultuous AFC North division. On the other hand, the Eagles are looking to catch up to the Washington Commanders as the predicted eighth-best team in the league has failed to meet those expectations.
The two clubs are going to clash on FOX on Sunday at 1pm EST at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The Browns lead the historical matchup between the two teams 32-17-1, but rarely play each other as they're out of one another's division. This has all the makings of a trap game for Philadelphia, and a must-win game for Cleveland. Losing to the Browns right now can be embarrassing, so look for the Eagles to come out with force in the first quarter.
The Browns on the flip side need to take advantage of a weak Eagles offense early. The O-line held up pretty well in the first half of the team's Commanders bout in Week 5, but QB Deshaun Watson struggled to make reads downfield and find open receivers like Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy. Additionally, the Browns' run game was bad, only rushing for 104 yards compared to Washington's 215. If the team can finally break through and stop running the same, up the gut run being drawn up, it can find success against Philadelphia's D-line - injuries permitting.
Let's take a dive into how you can watch this game in Week 6.
Options to watch with cable
Channel: FOX
Anyone with a cable subscription that includes FOX should be able to catch this contest. Most of the East Coast down to Virginia will be getting this game on FOX, as well as most of Texas and all of Arizona. Most of the country will be getting Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers, so make sure you check your coverage ahead of this weekend. You can check out specific coverage on 506 Sports.
Options to watch without cable
Streaming: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket, Fox Sports App, Fubu
Most of these options will cost you an extra out of pocket expense, but you can likely go with a free trial to gain access to this contest through all but one of these streaming services. For Fox Sports, you need to have a cable subscription in order to access the game for free on streaming on your device of choice.