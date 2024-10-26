Who are the announcers and referees for Browns v. Ravens in Week 8?
The Cleveland Browns are set to square off against the Baltimore Ravens at home in yet another AFC North contest. The Browns are 1-6 entering Week 8, whereas the Ravens have truly been soaring above its competition this season as it sits at 5-2 and atop the division. While Baltimore likely won't be just letting the foot off the gas in this game, Cleveland can still have a fun one for Browns fans behind a solid performance from new QB1 Jameis Winston and Nick Chubb.
Last week's game might have had some implications for the postseason chances for the Browns, but after suffering another loss, Cleveland is likely just looking to tread water for the rest of the season and see what it can net either through trades or simply through losing ahead of next year's NFL Draft. The team is dead last in the AFC North and almost last in the league in several important statistical categories such as team DVOA and scoring.
Week 8 could be the week that the Browns finally crack 20 points or more in a game, but it feels unlikely against a very strong Baltimore defense featuring Marlon Humphrey and Roquan Smith. It'll be interesting to see how new play caller Ken Dorsey works with Winston to try and generate any points against such a stone wall.
Let's see who will be calling this game on CBS in Week 8 at 1 p.m. EST.
Announcers for Browns v. Ravens
- Network: CBS
- Commentators: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely
It'll be a three man booth for the Browns v. Ravens game on Sunday afternoon. Tom McCarthy is a veteran play by play analyst, mostly for Philadelphia Eagles broadcasts. Ross Tucker is a former player turned analyst for CBS Sports. Jay Feely is another former pro turned commentator for the NFL, having made stops at seven different franchises before hanging up his cleats and picking up the microphone and headset.
Referee for Browns v. Ravens in Week 8
Lead referee: Shawn Smith (Nine years of experience)
Smith will be the lead referee in Week 8 for the Browns v. Ravens game. Smith has nine years of experience under his cap, and has called six games so far this season. In those games, the home team has won 52.94 percent of the time, but has still received four more penalties called than the visiting team. Smith averages 11.33 penalties called per game.