Who are the announcers and referees for Browns v. Steelers in Week 14?
If you haven't tuned into HBO Max's new Hard Knocks season, you should.
The Cleveland Browns are of course in the mix as the season is specifically covering the last six weeks of the 2024 season for the AFC North's four teams. Atop the division are the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Browns portrayed as the scrappy but struggling bottom teams in the division.
Cleveland's portions in the first episode of the season are slim, but the end of episode two teases some looks at their Week 13 loss to the Denver Broncos. So, there's sure to be some tidbits on how that loss likely set them back on their goal of miraculously reaching the postseason - which, as of now, is at all time low chances of happening.
Read more: Browns' playoff chances are non-existent ahead of last 5 games
Not an official endorsement of the show, but just seems like one fans should tune into if they're curious to see what the fallout of that loss looked like for head coach Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the Cleveland staff.
That said, the Browns have a brand new game to worry about - and, it's yet another divisional contest. This time, they'll be going up against the Steelers once again at Heinz Field. This is their last game against the Steelers this season, and the Browns have a chance to sweep the series for the first time since the 1980s.
You can use this guide as a way to find out who is calling the contest on Dec. 8, and who will be refereeing the game.
Announcers for Browns v. Steelers in Week 14
Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
Color commentary: Tony Romo
Sideline reporter: Tracy Wolfson
We've got a classic Jim Nantz-Tony Romo booth headed into Week 14 between these two AFC North teams. Nantz, a veteran of the booth since the 1980s, and Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and now seasoned color commentator, will be leading the broadcast on CBS.
Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter for the contest. Wolfson is a veteran as well, having worked in sports broadcasting since 2002 in New Jersey and for ESPN.
Referee for Browns v. Steelers in Week 14
Lead referee: Land Clark
Land Clark will be the lead referee for the Browns v. Steelers contest on Sunday afternoon. Clark is an eight year veteran, and has called 12 games so far this season. Of those 12 games, Clark has called games where the home team won 41.67 percent of the time - well below league average. He also calls 48.87 percent of penalties on the home team. This could end up boding well for Cleveland.