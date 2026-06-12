The dust has started to settle on the biggest shockwave of the NFL offseason. In a move that seemingly developed rather quickly, Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns front office did the unthinkable: they traded away the face of the franchise, Myles Garrett, to the Los Angeles Rams.

Trading the reigning (and two-time) Defensive Player of the Year, single-season sack record-holder and best defensive player in football is enough to make any Cleveland fan sick to their stomach. That said, though, the national media is starting to look at the return package with a surprising amount of respect.

A recent breakdown from NFL Spinzone graded the blockbuster Garrett deal, declaring it a rare win-win trade that actually makes sense for both franchises. While losing a generational talent hurts, the haul coming back to Berea provides the exact blueprint this team needs for a successful future.

The crown jewel of the Browns' gargantuan Myles Garrett trade return

Being completely honest with ourselves: You can never truly replace a player like Garrett. He is a future Hall of Famer operating at the absolute peak of his prime. But if you are forced to pivot, landing someone like Jared Verse is about as good a consolation prize as it gets.

Verse is only 25 years old and has already established himself as one of the most ferocious young edge rushers in the league. He brings elite explosiveness and technique, racking up 99 pressures since entering the league in 2024. Getting a burgeoning young pass rusher of that caliber on a team-friendly rookie contract is massive for the cap space. The 2024 first-round pick gives the Browns an immediate, high-impact starter who fits the timeline of the rest of this young roster.

Browns gain significant draft capital and true flexibility

The draft picks included in this trade are what truly tip the scales for Berry. Cleveland received a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick. Spreading these assets out over the next few seasons is a classic Berry masterclass in asset management.

The 2027 first-rounder gives the Browns a second premium selection in what scouts already project to be a draft class filled with franchise-altering quarterbacks. These future assets also give the front office immense flexibility. Whether the front office decides to package those picks to solve their signal-caller situation permanently or use them to build a wall of depth, Cleveland is now rich in draft capital again.

The Browns can now stick to a realistic timeline

It is a bitter pill to swallow, but the NFL Spinzone article highlights a harsh reality. At 30 years old, Garrett is a player built to win a championship right now. The Browns, unfortunately, are a team currently transitioning into a new era under first-year head Todd Monken.

Holding onto an elite veteran during a retooling phase often results in wasted prime years. By making this move, Berry and Co/ admitted where they are on the competitive timeline. They traded a franchise legend for a premier 25-year-old star and even more draft assets. It stings today, but it is the kind of disciplined macro-management that helps maximize value.

The bottom line of the Browns' Myles Garrett megadeal

The Myles Garrett era in Cleveland is officially over, and the emotions across Northeast Ohio are completely justified. But do not let the sadness blind you to the absolute haul Berry just brought home.

By securing Verse and a mountain of future premium picks, the Browns successfully hit the reset button without completely tearing down the house. The front office just bought themselves the luxury of time and flexibility. Now, it is up to the coaching staff to develop this new wave of talent and prove the national media right.