Wyatt Teller’s agent made a prediction Browns fans won’t want to see come true

Wyatt Teller's time with the Cleveland Browns organization has officially come to an end. The three-time Pro Bowler alternated with Teven Jenkins and sat out four games last season, so the writing seemed to be on the wall already.

However, after seven solid years as the Browns' right guard, letting him walk came with major risks. That's why his agent, Andy Ross, believes it won't be long before Browns GM Andrew Berry realizes the grass isn't always greener.

Shortly after Teller signed his two-year, $23 million contract with the Houston Texans, Ross took to social media to send a clear message (and not-so-subtle shot) to the Browns: They'll regret this decision.

"My POV — the Browns will wish they re-signed Wyatt at some point..but onto the Texans now," Ross captioned his Instagram story, sharing a picture of Teller and his wife at his Texans signing day.

Needless to say, the Browns can't afford to watch him have the last laugh.

The Browns took a big risk with Wyatt Teller's departure

So far this offseason, the Browns re-signed Jenkins and added former Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson to the mix. Johnson has all the athletic and physical tools to be an elite lineman, but he has yet to prove that in his time in the league.

As shown by Pro Football Focus, Johnson has never had a grade above 64.2. He's a durable player with nearly 4,500 career snaps in four years, but he was one of the guys responsible for leaving Justin Herbert running for his life on nearly every dropback. He brings some versatility to the table thanks to his ability to line up on the left side of the offensive line as well, but he's been in the league long enough to realize the Browns may have overpaid for his services.

As for Jenkins, he might be better suited to replace Teller. He drew a 77.7 PFF grade in just over 300 snaps last season, and his 79.5 run-block grade is borderline elite. That said, he's been a rotational piece for most of his career.

Teller is admittedly coming off a down year. He gave up 24 total pressures, including three sacks and one QB hit. His pass-blocking grade of 53.1 ranked 65th among 81 eligible offensive guards, so maybe his best years are in the rearview mirror.

That said, he was a pillar of the offense for the past seven seasons, and with two unproven guys to replace him, this might turn out to be a costly gamble by the Browns.